‘The Conners’ Spoilers: Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far

The second season of the 'Roseanne' spinoff has been greenlit, but there's still more questions than answers about the fate of the Conner clan.

The Conners will be back to tie up those cliffhangers. The Roseanne spinoff, which follows the Conner family after their matriarch’s sudden death due to opioid abuse, has been picked up for a second season, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burkes said the network is “proud” to continue the story of the iconic Conners, the TV family fans first grew to love in the original Roseanne series in the 1980s. But with original series star Roseanne Barr now gone, new characters have been added and the family dynamic has changed dramatically.

Deadline reports that John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie) and Ames McNamara (Darlene’s son, Mark) will all be back as full-time cast members for the 13-episode second season of The Conners. But series regulars in the first season also included Michael Fishman (DJ), Emma Kenney (Harris), Jayden Rey (Mary) and Maya Lynne Robinson (Geena), all of whom have not yet scored season 2 deals.

With the full-time cast in question, some fans wonder about the fate of DJ Conner’s family, as well as the status of Darlene’s possible move to Chicago with new boyfriend Ben (Jay R. Ferguson).

Here’s what we know about The Conners season 2 so far.

Roseanne will stay dead

There is absolutely no chance that The Conners will pull a Roseanne-like twist and have the matriarch’s death turn out to be a dream. Roseanne Barr has gone on record as blaming her TV daughter, Sara Gilbert, for getting her fired with a tweet about her “abhorrent” actions after Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett. With a real-life family feud going on, it would take a miracle for Rosie to ever be a part of the family she founded more than 30 years ago.

Guest stars will sign on

The first season of The Conners was totally star-studded—in the first season Matthew Broderick, Juliette Lewis, Katey Sagal, Mary Steenburgen, Justin Long, James Pickens Jr., Jay R. Ferguson, and Johnny Galecki all turned up— and now it would be impossible for The Conners to finish out last season’s storylines without at least some of these guest stars.

At the very least, Jay R. Ferguson or Johnny Galecki will need to make a cameo to compete the Darlene love triangle story. The season one finale of The Conners featured David (Johnny Galecki) attempting to win back Darlene as she planned a move to Chicago with new guy Ben (Ferguson). While executive producer Sara Gilbert did not confirm Galekci’s return to The Conners, it has been strongly hinted.

“I think David and Darlene are so tied to each other emotionally that they keep coming into each others’ lives. I don’t think either one of them can easily step away from each other,” Gilbert told TV Line earlier this year.

And Galecki will have some free time with the end of The Big Bang Theory in May. The actor told TV Line that while he wants some “space” from being a series regular again, he hopes to visit the Conners set as much as possible.

“That’s kind of my second home,” Galecki said. “I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character.”

Becky’s baby will be a big deal

The oldest Conner kid has a bun in the oven, and baby is coming soon. With Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) baby shower already in the books, it would be a surprise if the birth of her baby isn’t a major storyline in season 2. Goranson previously told Entertainment Tonight that with Roseanne gone, Becky will likely turn to her experienced sister to help her navigate single motherhood.

“In a twisted way, Darlene is her closest ally, so she’ll have to turn to her a lot,” The Conners star said of Becky and Darlene.

Dan Conner probably won’t get a girlfriend

While fans loved Katey Sagal’s appearance as Louise, an old high school friend who had the hots for a now-widowed Dan Conner, John Goodman told TMZ there are no plans to make her a permanent love interest for the still-grieving Conner patriarch. Of course, as time passes, Dan could be more open to dating, but for most of season 1, he was “mopey and sad” over the death of his wife.

The Conners returns to ABC in the fall of 2019.