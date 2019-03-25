Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of Nikki Bella On Instagram

The WWE star announced her retirement on Monday.

Nikki Bella announced her retirement from WWE on Monday, TMZ reports, telling her fans that her body simply “can’t handle it any more.” In honor of Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace’s (that’s her real name) retirement, here are the 10 sexiest photos of Nikki Bella on Instagram.

Keeping It Basic

There’s a sort of sexiness in simplicity, and here Nikki proves it by showing off in a simple pair of black leggings and an everyday sweater, which is itself available in her shop.

Anything But Basic

On the opposite end of the spectrum, simplicity isn’t always best, as you can see from the photo below. Here’s Nikki rocking a bell-bottom jumpsuit while getting ready for the iHeartRadio Christmas party.

Paying The Bills

She may have been promoting the lingerie brand belonging to her and her twin sister, Brie, but that doesn’t mean that she still can’t look sexy even though she’s posting what’s essentially a commercial.

Being Thankful

Is expressing one’s faith sexy? It is if the person doing it is Nikki Bella. Here she is counting her blessings on Thanksgiving Day.

A Sexy Ride

Know what’s sexier than an attractive woman in figure-flattering clothes? The same woman posed next to a vintage Rolls-Royce. Bonus sexiness points for Nikki’s twin sister turning up for the photo shoot that day.

Did Someone Mention Sexy Rides?

It’s not just vintage automobiles that can make for a sexy photo shoot. And it doesn’t even have to be a professional photo shoot. We’re not sure what is sexier here, Nikki or the sweet ride she’s standing behind.

That Hair!

We’re not sure what Nikki is saying with her hair in this photo, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s her.

Pet Lovers Are Sexy!

Here’s Nikki with her beloved Winston, warming the hearts of men (and women) everywhere who think there’s nothing sexier than a woman who loves her pets.

That Skirt Though

For as long as photography has been a thing, photogs have been posing women’s skirts in such a way as to be suggestive, but not exactly revealing. Of course, in the past, that was because of strict censorship rules. But still, there’s something to be said for leaving things to the imagination.

The Literal Bucket List

It’s not every day that you get to make wine the old-fashioned way (stomping it with your feet), but when your work schedule takes you around the world and you have some time off, what better way to spend it than by crossing something off your bucket list?

The Inquisitr wishes Nikki Bella all the best for her retirement.