‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Jack Worries About Kerry’s Plans

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, March 25, brings more jail for Victoria, Nikki, and Sharon after they survive the gas leak at the Abbott cabin. Plus, J.T. goes to the hospital while Summer and Lola wake up after surgery.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson) were joined outside the Abbott cabin by Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden). They find the guards that J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) knocked out and assume he’s inside and armed. Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon (Sharon Case) are passed out inside with J.T.

When they go inside, Billy, Nick, Victor, and Phyllis saw the women passed out, and they carried everyone, including J.T., outside to safety. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrived and called for ambulances. Rey decided to tell the truth even though Victor would rather he didn’t.

Back at the station, Christine (Lauralee Bell) questioned the women, and Rey told her about his part in setting a trap for J.T. Later, Christine put the women in holding cells until she could sort everything out. Christine went to the hospital to visit J.T. while Rey told Sharon that Christine would have to overturn the conviction. Victoria said that something is wrong with J.T.

At the hospital, both Lola (Sasha Calle) and Summer (Hunter King) woke up from the surgeries. Summer awoke to Kyle (Michael Mealor) by her side, which is what she wanted. In the hallway, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) urged Kyle to tell Lola the truth. Later, Kyle went into Lola’s room, and she was thrilled to see him. However, once Kyle revealed that he married Summer in exchange for Summer donating part of her liver to save Lola’s life, Lola was less happy. Obviously, Lola appreciated that Summer’s donation saved her life, but when she learned that Kyle consummated his marriage to Summer, Lola told him to be with his bride.

In Summer’s room, Mariah revealed that Kyle was telling Lola everything. Mariah said she felt sorry for Summer. Elsewhere in the hospital, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) tried to talk to Rey about moving back in, but he told her to get her stuff out of his apartment. Mia ran into Arturo, and she tried to blackmail him into helping her, but Arturo said he’d tell Abby (Melissa Ordway) about their affair himself.

At the Genoa City Athletic Club, Jack (Peter Bergman) asked Kerry (Alice Hunter) who the mysterious “PC” is, and his question touched a nerve. Kerry told Jack she owed him so much, and he felt like she was saying goodbye. Jack had to leave when Traci (Beth Maitland) called him about Dina (Marla Adams). At home, Traci told Jack that Dina was asking about Ashley (Eileen Davidson), but Dina didn’t recognize Jack.

Later, at the Club, Phyllis confronted Kerry about failing to tell her about hiring Dominique Carol. Kerry played the hire off as an unpaid intern. After satisfying Phyllis, Kerry texted PC, “Final paperwork in. We’re set.”