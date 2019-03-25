Parents Are Giving Their Underage Children Credit Cards

More and more parents in America are giving their underage children credit cards, according to a report by CreditCards.com.

The survey, taken from Feb. 26 to March 1, 2019, revealed that eight percent of parents polled said that at least one of their children under the age of 18 had a credit card. In addition, data gathered from financial firm T. Rowe Price suggest those numbers might be even higher, MarketWatch reported. In 2017, the management organization reported that almost one in five parents that have children between the ages of 8 and 14 said their child had a credit card. Broken down, that would be 13 percent of children between the ages of 8 and 9; 18 percent of children between 10 and 12 years old and 19 percent of 13- to 14-year-olds.

The data also showed that more than half of the parents polled regularly let their children borrow their credit cards to make online purchases — and often regretted doing so.

Other key findings from the poll also showed that 21 percent of parents owning credit cards said their children used them without permission. Thirteen percent of parents who earn more than $80,000 were more likely to have a child with a credit card, nine percent of parents making between $40,000 and $80,000 had a child with a card and only five percent of parents making less than $40,000 had children with credit cards. In addition, children living in Northeast states are more likely to have their own credit cards.

Interestingly, experts seem split on how beneficial it is to give children access to credit cards. CEO of the website Money Therapy, Ellie Thompson, told CreditCards.com that the situation could be “potentially disastrous” for parents whose credit history is less than stellar.

“If you aren’t using your credit card correctly and paying off debt every month, chances are you might teach your children that same behavior,” she said.

Money Crashers CEO Andrew Schrage said that credit card usage gets children started off on the wrong foot because it does not teach them the value of saving money.

On the other hand, psychotherapist Debra L. Kaplan told CreditCards.com that when children have access to credit cards, parents have an opportunity to teach them how to spend responsibly. Scott Butler, financial planner at Klauenberg Retirement Solutions, said that when kids have their own credit cards, parents can also teach them about the dangers involved with using credit.

Butler pointed out that if parents are going to let their children have access to their credit cards, they must set spending limits or get a card with low spending limits. Parents should also monitor usage and hold children responsible for purchases they make.