‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Clay Harbor Shoots For NFL Comeback

The former reality TV show contestant is giving himself three months to prove himself to NFL teams.

Arrowhead Addict reports that dismissed The Bachelorette contestant Clay Harbor is considering an NFL comeback. Harbor, who is currently a free agent after spending last season out of the league, says that he’s giving himself three months to focus on daily preparation and prove himself to NFL teams. He has even been working with former Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, who is also looking to get back into the game with an NFL team.

Harbor recently spoke to NJ Advance Media and talked about his decision to focus on football after he couldn’t find love on ABC’s reality show.

“I still have a passion for the game. It’s what I love. I wake up in the morning and that’s what I want to do.”

When Harbor took a shot at love on The Bachelorette, he had just finished a lost season with the New Orleans Saints, stemming from a wrist injury that left him benched. Unluckily, Harbor ended up tearing a ligament in the same wrist during the filming of the reality show, which required more recovery time around the same period that NFL teams began offseason programs.

Despite some setbacks, Harbor still received interest from a few teams, including the Buffalo Bills. But the team passed on signing him due to a minor abdominal injury that he experienced during the workout. Following this workout, Harbor was unable to find other work and remained unemployed for the remainder of the season.

“I took some time, I recovered and I started training again,” he said.

Former Jags TE Clay Harbor looking into returning to football after run on The Bachelorette #Jaguars https://t.co/PrdG9xW0G0 — Jaguars Talk (@Jaguars_TT) March 25, 2019

Before his year off, Harbor enjoyed eight seasons in the NFL, playing for five different teams during this period, including the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, and Detroit Lions. During this time, the Missouri State alum caught 111 passes for 1,151 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In addition, he was a core-four special teams player.

“If my body wasn’t feeling good and I didn’t think I could do it, I’d retire. I don’t need to play but my body is honestly just feeling really good.”

Harbor previously dated Angela Amezcua, who tried to find love on The Bachelor with Nick Viall. Although the reality TV stars appeared to have a pretty fast-moving relationship judging by Instagram photos throughout December, January, and February, the updates stopped in March. As The Inquisitr reported, the couple appears to have split, although neither Harbor nor Amezcua has made an official announcement on social media.