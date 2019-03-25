Kailyn Lowry Tired Of Being Portrayed As A ‘Bitter Baby Momma’ On ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for years. The mom-of-three’s struggles have been followed over the years, but according to a new report from Us Weekly, Kail isn’t happy with the way she has been being portrayed. According to the reality show star, she is tired of being portrayed as a “bitter baby momma” and opened up about other things in her life she wishes would be shown on Teen Mom 2.

Kailyn opened up on Twitter after she found out that MTV reportedly wanted her season finale to be focused around a boudoir shoot rather than other things in Kailyn’s life.

“Y’all wanna talk about filming and s–t cause I’m so mad I could spill some tea. I have struggled, y’all have seen it. I haven’t always made good choices. But I’m getting my s–t together. Started my company. Own a house, building another,” Kailyn explained.

Fans met Kailyn on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, fans watched as Kailyn and her then-boyfriend Jo Rivera found out they were expecting a baby together. Kailyn had little support from her own family and moved in with Jo’s family. Kailyn eventually got on her feet, moved out of Jo’s house, and moved on in a new relationship. Through hard work, she was able to turn her life around, even graduating from college with a bachelor’s degree while caring for her kids.

However, Kailyn explained that MTV didn’t want to film about her house or her recent birthday party.

“Mtv calls me up to discuss season finale after not filming my house stuff or my surprise party they knew about for a month. Talkin bout they want me to do a boudoir shoot as the season finale.”

For her birthday, Kailyn did a boudoir shoot. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted the photos to her Instagram account. She claimed on Twitter that MTV wanted Kailyn to schedule another boudoir photoshoot for her season finale.

“I don’t ever sit on my couch & talk about my baby dads as much as I do when MTV is asking. I feel like that’s such a smack in the face,” Kailyn said according to the US Weekly report.

Of course, with three children from three different dads, Kailyn is bound to have some drama in her life and she acknowledged that drama sells.

“Drama sells but from what I see the happy stories/tv personalities have a bigger following & more opportunity. Am i wrong?”

She then pondered, “At what point can I stop being portrayed as a bitter baby momma?”

Kailyn Lowry isn’t the only Teen Mom 2 cast member to speak out about their storyline on the show this season. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea Houska recently spoke out on Twitter and revealed that she was “bored” with her storyline.

For Chelsea, her recent storylines have revolved primarily around her ex, Adam Lind. On the most recent episode, viewers watched as Chelsea’s husband, Cole DeBoer, had to pick up her oldest daughter from her grandparent’s house as Adam showed up during their visitation. Per a court order, Adam is not allowed to be around his daughter unless the visits are at a visitation center. However, viewers have also watched Chelsea attempt to take her daughter for the visits, only for Adam not to show up.

New episodes from Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing on MTV. An all-new episode will air on Monday night. Fans can tune in to catch up with Kailyn Lowry and her three sons, as well as Chelsea Houska and her family. Fans can also catch up with the other cast members, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans.