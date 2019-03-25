Alex Rodriguez Has A Message For Jennifer Lopez Before She Starts Work On New Stripper Movie ‘Hustlers’

A-Rod has a message for JLo as she heads off to play a stripper in the new movie 'Hustlers'.

Alex Rodriguez is sharing a sweet message for new fiancée Jennifer Lopez before she starts work playing a stripper in the movie Hustlers. Taking to Instagram on March 24, the former baseball player shared a sweet photo of the twosome together as he opened up about how Lopez “transforms” for her latest acting role.

The adorable photo showed A-Rod, who officially popped the question to JLo earlier this month, giving her a very big hug from behind as he planted a kiss on her cheek seemingly as they enjoyed a round of golf together.

Jennifer smiled from ear to ear as she flaunted her seriously toned legs in a pair of white mini-shorts and a white shirt as they matched in white sneakers.

In the caption, Alex had a message for his wife-to-be as she prepares to get to work.

“Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us,” he wrote, tagging Lopez in the caption and adding the hashtag #hustlers.

He then shared a few more sweet words for his love in which he referred to the “Dinero” singer as being a “beautiful woman.”

“This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, ‘Hustlers,'” Rodriguez told his 2.6 million followers. “I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!!”

Jennifer’s husband-to-be then continued to gush over her online, adding that she’s “been working so hard lately” as she prepares for the new role.

“I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project,” he then added.

As Entertainment Tonight reported, Rodriguez has been a big supporter of Lopez over the past few weeks as she prepares to star in the movie.

Back in February, A-Rod filmed JLo dancing on a pole in a video posted to his Instagram Stories as she trained for the role.

But Lopez certainly isn’t the only big name appearing in Hustlers.

Last week, The Inquisitr revealed some of the other huge stars who are set to appear in the movie alongside the superstar singer and actress, including “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer. No release date has been set for the movie just yet.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images for MTV

Alex’s seriously gushing message for Jennifer as she embarks on her new big screen project comes shortly after his former wife Cynthia Scurtis revealed how she really feels about him popping the question to Jennifer after two years of dating.

As The Inquisitr reported, Cynthia — who’s a mother to Alex’s two daughters, 14-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella — spoke to paparazzi in Miami about her former husband proposing to JLo during a vacation to the Bahamas.