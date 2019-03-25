‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Paul Sets Things Right

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, March 26, bring the long-awaited return of Paul Williams, and he has some issues with Rey’s recent behavior. Plus, the nightmare isn’t over for Victoria.

At long last, Paul (Doug Davidson) returns to his place as the Genoa City Chief of Police, according to SheKnows Soaps. Paul called Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) last week, and he was mentioned to Christine (Lauralee Bell) recently. However, before that, Paul hasn’t been seen on screen since last fall. He’s back, though, and he has plenty to say for the star detective he hired to investigate Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

When Rey admits that he helped Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) escape from their prison transport van so that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) could trap J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), Paul loses it. Paul hired Rey because he’d heard that Rey is the best at what he does. Paul expected to get a by-the-book, dedicated detective, and now he believes that Rey allowed his feelings for Sharon to keep him from doing things the right way when he came to find out if J.T. was still alive or not. Because of that, Paul tells Rey to turn in his gun and his badge.

Meanwhile, Victoria hears shocking news regarding J.T. According to a report from The Inquisitr, Victoria isn’t going to catch a break. It’s been over a year since J.T. initially returned to Genoa City and she lived through his harrowing abuse, which culminated in the nightmare drama of thinking her mother had killed him, and her helping to cover the whole thing up for months on end.

Not only could Christine pursue other charges against Victoria and her co-conspirators; something also is going on with J.T. While he was at the cabin, J.T. experienced series head pain. Obviously, some of it was likely from the injury when Nikki hit him with the fireplace poker. However, even ahead of that night, J.T.’s personality was wildly different than it had been previously, and there could be something else wrong with him.

No matter what is going on with J.T. medically, as he’s also still out for revenge after what Nikki, Victoria, Sharon, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) did to him that night. He survived horrors that most people cannot fathom, and he’s not about to take that sitting down. Victoria is in for a wild ride.