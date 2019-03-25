Kim Kardashian Flaunts Legs In Latest Instagram Snaps

Kim Kardashian is showing off her famous figure on social media in a set of brand new sexy photographs.

On Monday morning, Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share four new photos of herself showing some major skin, and her fans loved the racy pictures.

In the sexy snapshots, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a blue, purple, and green silk dress with a high slit that showed off her long, lean legs.

Kim’s gams were prominent in all of the photographs, as well as her ample cleavage, tiny waist, and toned arms. Kardashian had her long, dark hair pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head, and completed her look with some strappy gold sandals that laced up her calves.

Kim sported a deep tan all over her body and rocked a full face of makeup in the photos. Kardashian added to her bronzed glow by wearing pink blush, highlighter on her cheeks and forehead, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, dark eyeliner, and shimmering brown lip color.

In one of the pictures, she poses alongside her husband, rapper Kanye West, who sports an all-black ensemble, which includes black pants, a short-sleeved black button-up shirt with a collar, and black shoes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are trying to play matchmaker for Khloe Kardashian, who recently split with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, after it was revealed that he had cheated with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

However, Kim has one major request for Khloe, and that is to stay away from athletes. Khloe has dated a lot of athletes in the past, mostly NBA players, and Kim thinks she needs to step away from the lifestyle after having her heart broken multiple times.

“Kim wants Khloe to stay far away from athletes and go for an artist the next time, preferably someone in the music business. Just look at how well it has worked out for Kim. She is so happy she stopped dating the jocks, and giving Kanye a chance was the best choice ever. She wants Khloe to follow her lead, and is more than ready to help in her search. Kanye and Kim both want to see Khloe happy and in love, and want to set her up with a musician,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s racy photos by following her on Instagram.