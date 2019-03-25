Donald Trump’s Legal Problems Are Far From Over, Despite Mueller Report’s Seeming Exoneration

'The DOJ, in fact, could proceed with a case.'

Donald Trump’s legal problems could be far from over despite FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report failing to tie him to any criminal acts, Yahoo News is reporting.

Though Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between Russian agents and the Trump campaign concluded without any evidence that Trump committed collusion or related crimes, other investigations into the president’s activities are ongoing. And at least one former Trump associate is believed to be providing investigators with damning information.

The Southern District of New York

As The Hill reports, investigators with the Southern District of New York (SDNY) have been carrying on a broad and far-reaching investigation into Trump and his associates, looking into possible crimes committed by the president’s inaugural committee, as well as looking into his personal finances. According to former federal prosecutor Kendall Coffey, one shouldn’t expect the SDNY to hold back.

“That office has been very aggressive about going after high-profile targets. Anybody that might be in their bullseye ought to be mighty worried.”

One thing that may be working in Trump’s favor with regard to the SDNY investigation is the fact that the question of whether or not a sitting president can be criminally indicted is not settled constitutionally. Reportedly, the SDNY may already have enough evidence to indict Trump but may be waiting until he is out of office before issuing indictments.

The federal probe into Trump’s business and campaign finances will fall into new hands next month. Here's what you need to know about the Southern District of New York's Audrey Strauss https://t.co/fG0LA6H1OW pic.twitter.com/iawXLSi9FF — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) March 22, 2019

Similarly, New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, is looking into a civil complaint against Trump, alleging that he inflated his net worth when he attempted to buy the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, and a New York State regulatory commission is looking into whether or not Trump gave false information to insurance companies.

Michael Cohen

Meanwhile, Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, who provided explosive testimony to Congress about Trump several weeks ago, is headed to prison, and sources say he’s revealing everything he knows. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said that there’s no telling what information Cohen may be giving investigators.

“If you’ve got Michael Cohen, the president’s former lawyer, as a tour guide, that means you could go anywhere.”

Congressional Investigations

Apart from investigations being carried out by various legal entities, Trump is facing scrutiny in Congress, which admittedly doesn’t have the power to criminally indict the president but does have the power to impeach him and remove him from office.

Already, there are two investigations into Trump and his associates taking place in both chambers of Congress, according to The New York Times, including one into his personal finances and another, broad investigation into possible criminal acts committed by Trump, his associates, and/or his campaign.