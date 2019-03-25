Thousands Sign Petition To Nominate New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern For Nobel Peace Prize

On March 15, the world was horrified to learn that a mass shooting had taken place in New Zealand. The city of Christchurch was rocked by the attack, which took place at two mosques in the city, during Jumu’ah on the Friday afternoon. Fifty people were killed in the attack, from grandparents all the way down to young children trying to flee the scene.

In the wake of the terrible attack, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been the subject of much praise from all over the world for her incredible reaction to the tragedy. So much so, in fact, that thousands of people have signed a petition to nominate the 38-year-old for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to TVNZ.

As of the time of writing, more than 40,000 people have already signed the petition, with a goal of 50,000 set.

That petition, which can be found at Change.org, is not even the only one out there. Another, set up on French website AVAAZ.org, has also hit over 3,000 signatures to date.

Ardern made numerous speeches shortly after the attack, most notably saying “they are us” of the Muslims who were killed and wounded in the attack, indicating that many of them being immigrants to the country should make no difference in their status to society.

New Zealand's PM Jacinda Ardern shows a new way to lead: ignore the perpetrator (he'll be prosecuted, don't give him the attention he craved), don't use the us-versus-them war rhetoric he wanted, focus on the victims, healing, bringing the nation together. https://t.co/n1fp4zz8Ip pic.twitter.com/nDviJvjh0E — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) March 24, 2019

The PM also wore a hijab as a mark of respect when she visited the families of those lost in a hail of bullets and the survivors of the attack. Within a week, New Zealand has, under her leadership and at her request, banned assault rifles.

Everything Ardern has done in the 10 days since the attack has been to unite the country and to offer support to the communities that have been directly affected by the shooting.

Her actions have even led to an image of her, wearing the hijab and hugging a family member of someone killed in the attack, lighting up the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world’s tallest building, on Friday to mark a week since the attack took place. The image was accompanied by a single word in both English and Arabic: peace.

The tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in #Dubai, honors Jacinda Ardern and the #50lives taken last Friday in #Christchurch. pic.twitter.com/O4WPCgM5rb — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 22, 2019

As reported in a previous article by The Inquisitr, political commentators around the globe have praised Ardern for her response to the crisis.

Bryce Edwards profusely thanked Ardern for the way in which she has dealt with the families and survivors, while simultaneously working on making sure something like this never happens again in New Zealand.