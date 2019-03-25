‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Rocks Low-Cut Swimsuit While Vacationing With Joe Jonas

Sophie stunned in a black swimsuit during a trip to Miami.

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner was showing some skin in a swimsuit while vacationing with her fiancé Joe Jonas in Miami, Florida, over the weekend. Daily Mail shared new snaps of the couple looking loved-up in the sunshine state on March 23 where Sophie was proudly flaunting her toned body in her dark one-piece.

The candid paparazzi snaps showed Sophie rocking a low-cut black spotted bathing suit as she walked hand in hand with her Jonas Brothers star husband-to-be.

The fun swimsuit featured several cream dots on it as well as a belt wrapped around her torso to show off the 23-year-old’s seriously tiny waist.

Turner had her long blonde hair tied up into a messy bun on her head, and she also opted to shield her eyes from the Florida sun with a pair of dark sunglasses covering her eyes.

As for Joe – who recently reunited with brother Nick and Kevin Jonas to revive the Jonas Brothers – he kept a little more covered and opted to wear a white T-shirt and swim shorts as he walked hand in hand with a barefoot Sophie around the pool.

Both were showing off their tattoos as they flashed some skin in the sun. Turner and Jonas both showed off their multiple arm tattoos while the Game of Thrones star also put an inking on her upper thigh on display.

Sophie Turner shows off her impressive figure in low-cut bathing suit https://t.co/dZLF9hBS7C — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 25, 2019

Speaking to Daily Mail’s You magazine back in 2014, the Sansa Stark actress admitted that she feels “pressure” to stay in shape.

“I feel the pressure to be toned, yeah, and everyone’s going on about the thigh gap, but I like food more than exercise so I’ll just carry on that way,” she said at the time. “All that’s changed is I’ve learned about my body shape and what looks good on me – for instance, I have swimmer’s shoulders so I can’t wear halternecks, stuff like that.”

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Sophie’s also previously opened up to Shape about how she hits the gym, revealing that she made the decision to get in shape “fast” to play the role of Grey in X-Men.

“During the shoot I went hard,” she told the outlet in 2016 of her intense workout routine that involved an hour of exercise six days a week, adding, “and that hasn’t stopped.”

“Exercise has made me feel more positive about my body, less self-conscious,” Turner then continued of her dedication to working out and staying in shape. “I don’t know if I look any different, but I feel stronger, and I can do more, which is such a good feeling. It’s so liberating.”

As for when Sophie and Joe are expected to tie the knot, Harper’s Bazaar recently claimed the couple’s wedding date is set for sometime this summer.