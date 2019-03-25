Lisa Vanderpump Posts Video With New Pal Miley Cyrus After Night Of Partying At TomTom

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star partied with the superstar singer at her West Hollywood bar — and there was no doggie drama.

Who needs the Real Housewives when you can have Hannah Montana? Lisa Vanderpump, who is currently estranged from most of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates, had a star-studded weekend with Miley Cyrus at her recently opened bar TomTom — sans the RHOBH drama.

The Vanderpump Rules star posted an adorable video of herself and music superstar Cyrus as they snuggled with a furry puppy on top of the bar at the high-end West Hollywood hotspot. Vanderpump tagged the “doggy style” video with the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s name.

In addition, some of Vanderpump’s employees posted videos in which Miley can be seen hanging out with other Vanderpump Rules stars, including Scheana Marie and TomTom co-owners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, Life & Style reports. The group also Facetimed with castmate James Kennedy, who had a DJ gig with Miley’s sister, Brandi Cyrus, over the weekend. An insider spoke to Us Weekly about Lisa Vanderpump’s TomTom crew and their recent night hanging out with Miley Cyrus.

“They FaceTimed with James Kennedy who is deejaying a show [in DC with Brandi Cyrus]. And they were dancing and enjoying the night together along with other friends too. Then Tom, Scheana and Miley headed to Doheny Room and hung out at a VIP table. They arrived there around 12:30 a.m. and stayed until 2 a.m.”

You can see Lisa Vanderpump’s video with Miley Cyrus below.

It is refreshing to see Vanderpump letting loose and having a good time, especially with a dog that doesn’t involve drama. The reality TV queen bee has had a rocky year, indeed. Last April, Vandeprump’s only sibling, Mark, was found dead in his England home. In the months since then, Lisa has been in mourning and has butted heads with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates on unrelated issues.

Most recently, a “Puppygate” scandal involving Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley has dominated this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And there’s more drama to come. Previews for this season of the Bravo reality show reveal that Lisa and her husband, Ken Todd, got into a heated shouting match with Kyle Richards, a fight which has ultimately ended the women’s friendship.

The opening of TomTom seems to be the one bright spot in Lisa Vanderpump’s life this year. In addition to Miley Cyrus, Vanderpump’s high-end bar has attracted other A-listers, including singer Selena Gomez, who stopped by TomTom last week with two friends, according to Page Six. Other stars who have been spotted at TomTom include Lady Gaga, Paula Abdul, and Eve. In addition, superfans Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also stopped by the hotspot owned by the Bravo stars.