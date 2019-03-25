Princess Diana & Prince Charles Allegedly Did This Together On The Day Of Their Divorce Per ‘Express’

Princess Diana and Prince Charles, despite their many personal difficulties prior to their split, allegedly did this on the day of their divorce reported Express, noting that the couple managed to find time to direct comfort towards one another on what was reportedly the darkest day in the British monarchy.

As depicted in a British television documentary titled The Royal Family at War, royal expert and the Editor of Royalty Magazine Ingrid Seward remarked Prince Charles and Princess Diana comforted one another on the day their split was finalized.

“Diana did tell me something quite interesting,” said Seward per Express. “She said that on the day of the divorce, she and Charles sat down together on the sofa and they both cried.”

It is unknown if at the time their divorce decree was finalized if Prince Charles was seriously involved with his longtime lover, Camilla Parker Bowles. The mother of a son and a daughter, Parker Bowles was married during her affair with Prince Charles as well, to Andrew Parker Bowles until 1995 when the couple divorced. Prince Charles is godfather to the couple’s son, Tom Parker Bowles.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles married in 2005, with Parker Bowles and his second wife Rosemary in attendance.

This paints a decidedly different portrait of the couple, who were depicted at odds in the book Diana: Her True Story by Andrew Morton. In Morton’s version of the split, the couple unhappy for years prior to asking the Queen for a legal separation and finally a divorce, which was decreed by Kensington Palace in August 1996.

Readers Digest reported that the Princess of Wales revealed the truth about her relationship with Prince Charles, their marriage and its subsequent breakdown in a series of tapes that were delivered to Morton via a close friend of the princess, Dr. James Colthurst. Morton then used the tapes as a basis for his book.

Princess Diana also spoke about her relationship with Prince Charles in an on-the-record discussion with Martin Bashir for the BBC’s Panorama in 1995. In the interview, Diana addressed the fact that “there were three people in this marriage,” referring to the prince’s relationship with Camilla that began before Diana and Charles wed and lasted throughout their marriage.

Diana would later be killed in a tragic car accident alongside her companion Dodi Fayed. The couple was vacationing in Paris in 1997 when they were pursued by paparazzi into the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel. Fayed and the driver of the Mercedes S280 the couple were riding in, Henri Paul, were pronounced dead at the scene. Diana died later as a result of her injuries in a Paris hospital.