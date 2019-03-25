Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North Busts Some Dance Moves During Kanye West’s Sunday Service

She has now become a staple presence at her dad’s church event, and North West did not disappoint the rest of the attendees at this Sunday’s service.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter was seen dancing up a storm during her father’s outdoor service on Sunday to the delight of all the other churchgoers — including her mother and her aunt, Kourtney Kardashian. The event, which started as a small gathering with a choir in an indoor venue, has now expanded and features a massive choir and a full band, who all get together on Sundays in the hills of Los Angeles to put up quite the show.

And little North clearly enjoys church, as she was spotted busting some serious dance moves while dressed in a stylish snakeskin-patterned outfit consisting of a long-sleeve top and matching shorts. The five-year-old’s curly locks were tied back into a tight ponytail with the help of a cute lilac bow to keep her hair away from her face while she was busy putting her best dance skills to work. She also donned black combat boots, which were terrain-appropriate and allowed her to comfortably jump around.

As reported by The Daily Mail, North looked ecstatic as she danced alongside one of her friends, who also sported a matching snakeskin outfit. North’s mother Kim thought of all the details, as she too donned a snakeskin-patterned ensemble. The 38-year-old continued to represent the ’90s era by wearing a snakeskin boxy jacket and small square black shades. Her signature long raven locks were worn down in a sleek style with a center part, and she appeared to keep her makeup game pretty simple and consisting mainly of nude shades.

Kanye’s church service may be getting more and more popular, but little Northie dancing is definitely one of the highlights. Her outfits are different every week, but she is never shy about taking the center stage and boogieing down to the catchy tunes. This Sunday, her aunt Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories to record her niece while she was busy busting some dance moves, and at one point was joined by Francis Farewell Starlite, Kanye’s frequent collaborator, who also happens to be a great dancer.

“Been waiting for this duo,” Kourtney wrote over one of the clips of North and Francis dancing along to the music.

The event has now been attended by several high-profile musicians and Hollywood elite, including legendary rapper DMX, newly-engaged couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, as well as Courtney Love.