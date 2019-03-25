John Duggar Whisks Wife Abbie Off On A Weekend Getaway Ahead Of ‘Counting On’ Season Finale

John Duggar enjoyed a little fun and relaxation with Abbie this weekend.

There’s nothing like a little weekend getaway to bring huge smiles to the faces of Abbie and John Duggar. The happy couple took a little trip over the weekend to Branson, Missouri, and it looks like they had plenty of relaxation and fun.

Abbie Duggar took to their joint Instagram account to share that she was whisked away by John to the town that is known for its family-friendly environment. The TLC stars took in a show at the Branson Sight and Sound Bible Theater. According to one of the photos posted, they went to see the story of Samson. Abbie encouraged fans to go see it if they could before it ends.

In addition to the show, it looks like John and Abbie also spent a little alone time together. They took a couple of selfies as they shared an embrace for the camera. It’s highly likely that John David flew the two of them to Branson in his small plane. He has no problem just hopping on his plane to take any members of his family wherever they want to go.

Duggar fans are gearing up for the season finale of Counting On, which airs Monday, March 25, on TLC. The show will feature the wedding of John and Abbie Duggar and all of the last-minute preparations beforehand.

The happily wedded couple said their “I do’s” on November 3. They have since been enjoying their new life together. As The Inquisitr had previously reported, John and Abbie spent their long honeymoon in Finland recently where they frolicked in the snow and made friends with a cute reindeer.

There are no signs of a pregnancy just yet, but it doesn’t keep fans from trying to spot a baby bump on Abbie. One person recently mentioned that they can’t wait for the baby announcement. John and Abbie seem to make their own rules in their relationship, so they could possibly be waiting for a bit just as Jinger and Jeremy did.

There are also plenty of comments on how much John Duggar smiles these days since he met Abbie. Married life is certainly agreeing with these two. The Duggar son is no longer a “bachelor to the rapture,” and he is just fine with that.

You can catch the full wedding episode on TLC as John tears up watching his bride walk down the aisle. This will also be the time when Jana Duggar makes her big announcement. Duggar fans have been anxiously waiting for this since the season started. Is she really courting someone? Be sure to watch Monday night to find out.