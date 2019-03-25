Nick Jonas Teases He Is ‘Shooting Something’ While Wearing Checkered Shirt And Bright Pants

Nick Jonas, who is one-third of The Jonas Brothers, teased he is “shooting something” via his Instagram page.

No word on what it is yet, but in the photo, he appears to be near the main road while wearing bright neon pants and a black and white checkered shirt. The outfit has been accessorized with a zebra-style print belt and sunglasses. He is wearing plimsoles, too.

The post uploaded 11 hours ago has been liked over 870,000 times and has fans wondering what he’s got up his sleeve.

The “Jealous” hitmaker recently reunited with his two older brothers Joe and Kevin for The Jonas Brothers’ comeback. Their first studio album, It’s About Time, was released in 2006 via Columbia. In 2007, they released their second studio album via Hollywood Records. It sparked the hits, “Hold On,” “S.O.S.,” and “When You Look Me in the Eyes.” The album went double platinum in the U.S.

Their third and fourth studio albums both topped the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart — A Little Bit Longer and Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

Six years after their last single release, the band got back together and released the single “Sucker,” which debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. and has also topped the charts in Australia and Canada.

Before the first-ever Jonas Brothers album release, Nick released his own solo album titled Nicholas Jonas. When he and his brothers went their separate ways, he released a second studio album that was also self-titled. It included the double platinum single “Chains” and the triple platinum “Jealous.” The album peaked at No. 6 in the U.S.

His third studio album Last Year Was Complicated debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart in 2016 and contained a collaboration with Swedish pop star Tove Lo on “Close.”

Jonas has collaborated with many other familiar names as a solo artist — Ty Dolla $ign, Anne-Marie, Mike Posner, Nicki Minaj, Shania Twain, and Sage The Gemini.

In 2018, he married Indian actress, singer, film producer, and the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, Priyanka Chopra.

In 2008, Nick, his brothers, and Demi Lovato starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Camp Rock. It enjoyed a sequel in 2010. In 2017, he appeared in the film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, playing the role of Jefferson “Seaplane” McDonough, Alex Vreeke’s avatar. The movie was a huge box office success, making $962.1 million.

On Instagram, Nick has over 22.3 million Instagram followers, while on Twitter he has over 14 million.