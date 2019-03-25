Padma Lakshmi Shows Skin At 48 In A Skimpy String Bikini At The Beach With Her Daughter

Padma and Krishna struck a pose in their swimwear during a mother-daughter trip to the beach.

Padma Lakshmi is leaving very little to the imagination in a new beach snap shared to her Instagram account. The fit 48-year-old Top Chef host proudly flaunted her amazing body in a tiny string bikini as she held hands with her 9-year-old daughter Krishna as the duo enjoyed a fun day on the sand together.

The new social media snap had Padma and Krishna holding hands and striking a fun pose as they spent a day by the water.

Lakshmi’s incredibly toned abs were on full display in her skimpy two-piece, which featured a string fastening on both hips as she stood barefoot on the sand. The star – who The Inquisitr recently shared was flaunting her body in another skimpy two-piece with a cowboy hat on her head – also appeared to have taken a dip in the ocean with her little girl, as her dark hair was wet and slicked back as she posed for the camera.

In the caption of the bikini snap, she revealed that she was preparing to spend Spring break with her 9-year-old, who she shares with businessman Adam Dell. Padma revealed that they were about to head out on a mother-daughter “adventure” and also added the sweet hashtag #mommyandme to her latest Instagram upload.

The comments section was flooded with messages from the Top Chef star’s more than half a million followers, with many commenting on all the hard work in the gym Padma was showing off in her blue bikini.

“Hey lady!! Hello abs,” one fan wrote on the social media site. “Giving a foodie some fitness goals!”

Another then asked the star for her advice on staying in such great shape despite being surrounded by food all day.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour

“What is [your] trick to a trim waist with so much temptation around?” they asked.

Lakshmi has previously opened up about her struggle to keep her body toned when she’s filming for Top Chef, previously telling Bravo’s The Feast that she consumes a whopping 7,000 calories a day while working on the show.

She also told the site that she expects to gain between 10 and 15 pounds each season, which is why she keeps her diet so strict when she’s not working.

“I’m mostly plant based at home… But for the most part, naturally just getting more sleep, going to the gym regularly, drinking enough water, and eating food that’s much more simple will help me,” Padma admitted. “But it takes me twice as long to drop the weight as it takes me to gain it.”

But there’s no doubting that her dedication to a healthy lifestyle works. The Inquisitr recently shared more bikini snaps of Lakshmi, once again posing with her daughter at the beach as she flashed her booty to the camera.