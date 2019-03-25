Keri Hilson Teases That New Music Is Coming ‘Summer 2019’

It’s been a while since Keri Hilson released some music, but she’s teased to her fans via social media that something should be out this summer.

The “Knock You Down” hitmaker expressed in a tweet that she was unaware that her debut album, In A Perfect World…, was released a decade ago and that she didn’t mean to leave her fans waiting for new music for so long.

“Today marks 10 years since the release of my first studio album, In A Perfect World… I didn’t mean to be gone so long, I only needed my real world to be perfect…it is now. Thank you for your patience. The wait is over. I’m ready. Summer 2019,” she said.

She uploaded a photo of herself looking stunning as she is wrapped up in a black leather jacket. The post was met with over 68,000 likes and floods of comments from excited fans.

Keri’s debut single “Energy” was released in 2008 and was taken from her debut album. It peaked at No. 78 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The album contained many singles for different markets around the world. “Knock You Down” became her most successful peaking at No. 3 in the U.S., No. 5 in the U.K. and No. 1 in New Zealand. Her collaboration with Lil Wayne, “Turnin’ Me On,” charted at No. 15 in the U.S.

Her debut album, In A Perfect World…, peaked at No. 4 in the U.S. and has been certified gold since it’s release.

In 2010, her second studio album No Boys Allowed got released via Interscope Records and peaked at No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart. The single “Pretty Girl Rock” went platinum in the States and charted at No. 24 there. Her last single release as a lead artist was “Lose Control (Let Me Down)” featuring rapper Nelly in 2011.

In 2017, she teamed up with Tiwah Hillz on the track “Beautiful.”

Hilson is a very established songwriter and has written hits for many iconic stars. Her songwriting credits boast the following songs: Britney Spears’ “Gimmie More,” Omarion’s “Ice Box,” Mariah Carey’s “Migrate,” Ludacris’ “Runaway Love,” Mary J. Blige’s “Take Me As I Am,” and The Pussycat Dolls’ “Wait A Minute” to name a few.

In 2011, she made her acting debut in the film Think Like a Man playing the role of Heather. The movie was a box office success grossing over $96 million. Since then she has starred in Riddick, Almost Christmas, and Love by the 10th Date.

On Twitter, Hilson has over 4.31 million followers, while on Instagram she has over 2.1 million.