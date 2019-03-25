Meghan Markle Breaking Royal Protocol By Doing This After Giving Birth, Per ‘Express’

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is reportedly breaking royal protocol after she gives birth to her first child with Prince Harry this spring. The former Suits star continues to make her own monarchy rules as the couple awaits the impending birth of their baby.

According to The Express, Markle is refusing the everyday help of royal nannies after her son or daughter is born. A friend of the royal is claiming that she does not want any assistance with her infant on a regular basis and wants to show the world she and Prince Harry can do it on their own alleges the article.

The source reportedly said to the news outlet that Markle is “determined not to do things the conventional way.”

“Meghan’s already told Palace chiefs that she and Harry want to be hands-on parents. She doesn’t want a team of nannies, which is unheard of for a new mom in the royal household.”

The standard procedure in the royal family is to have a team of nannies readily available for assistance for the high-profile couple. Care.com, a site that matches caregivers to parents who need childcare help, reported that the job of a royal nanny will be in assisting in the day-to-day care of the children when the parents are working. They must also be available when the parents are expected to be at a royal event and will follow the same royal protocol as the rest of the members of the group of people who work for the duke and duchess.

“Meghan feels she wants to show other women out there that she’s independent and strong and can relate to new moms who don’t have the luxury of having a lot of extra help,” The Express claimed.

She is likely not looking for extra assistance for the family’s impending bundle of joy, as it has long been rumored that upon giving birth, the couple will have Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, moving in with them, per Martha Stewart Weddings.

Ragland is rumored to be arriving at the couple’s home at Kensington Palace in the coming weeks to attend her daughter’s British baby shower, supposedly to be given by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, reported News Australia. While it might not be a baby shower in the American sense of the word, where the mother-to-be is honored with baby gifts and games, the royal version of the event will likely be a formal gathering attended by Ragland, as well as Markle’s closest U.K. friends and family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child together this spring.