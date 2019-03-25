‘This Is Us’ Finale To Feature Shocking Scene With Rebecca, Season 4 Will Introduce A Prominent New Character

The 'Her' mystery will be solved in the season 3 finale of 'This Is Us.'

This Is Us fans may want to buckle, up, because season 3 is going out with a bang. At PaleyFest in Los Angeles over the weekend, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman teased a grand finale for season 3 of the NBC drama, and he dropped some hints about the upcoming fourth season.

With just two episodes left in the third season of This Is Us, Fogelman gave some insight into how things will go down, and it sounds like some big questions will be answered regarding the mystery “her” storyline in the season finale, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m excited about the last episode, It’s a good one. I think you’re going to get a lot of answers for all the main characters. There will be an answer given there … as far as long-term health. The last five minutes is gigantic.”

At PaleyFest, Fogelman then played a clip from the This Is Us finale which reportedly involves a “shocking” scene with Pearson matriarch Rebecca (played by Mandy Moore). The episode is titled “Her.”

After it was revealed that the “her” the Pearson family goes to visit in a previously teased flash-forward scene is actually Rebecca, Mandy Moore hinted about an emotional storyline for her character in an interview with PopSugar. And it doesn’t sound good.

“In typical This Is Us fashion, it is true to life,” Moore said of Rebecca’s fate. “But it costs a lot. It’s going to be a lot for people to digest emotionally, but it’s real.”

In addition to talking about the season 3 finale, Dan Fogelman also looked ahead to the fourth season of This Is Us. The series, which is expected to end after no more than six seasons, has already reached, or possibly even surpassed, its midpoint. The This Is Us creator said he and his team have “a plan” for the remainder of the series, which has been meticulously planned out since day one.

“We have a midpoint. We know where we’re going and what we’re doing. Our world is going to expand a little bit, in a really interesting way.”

Fogelman revealed that there will also be the introduction of a new character on This Is Us as Rebecca’s father will also become a prominent part of the story next season. Fans know very little about the former Rebecca Malone’s relationship with her father, but it has been well established that she and her mother Janet (Elizabeth Perkins) have a strained relationship.

But amid all of the doom and gloom, the This Is Us creator also teased a new batch of flashbacks featuring Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca in some of their happiest times together before his tragic 1998 death after a house fire. This Is Us fans have only seen a small piece of Jack and Rebecca’s courtship, including their first date, so there’s a lot more of their backstory to cover.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.