Lil’ Kim Announces The Details Of Her First Album In 14 Years

Rapper Lil’ Kim has spilled details about her upcoming album that will be her first studio album release in 14 years.

According to The Source, the “No Matter What They Say” hitmaker was performing in Atlantic City on Saturday where she revealed the release date of her forthcoming album Nine.

The rap legend said it will be released on May 17, which is less than two months away.

“Alright, well I’m here…f*** it. May 17th. ‘Nine’. The album. It’s my fifth album,” she told her fans in the crowd.

“I got some s*** for y’all! One of my favorites is this record I got with Ricky Rozay. Crazy.”

Despite no new album since 2005, she has still been releasing singles and mixtapes in the meantime.

Since 2008, she has released four mixtapes — Ms. G.O.A.T., Black Friday, Hard Core 2k14, Lil Kim Season.

Last year she released a new single, “Nasty One” which had a remix with Stefflon Don, Kranium, and HoodCelebrityy. This year, she released “Go Awff.”

In 1996, Kim released her debut icon album, Hard Core. It peaked at No. 11 in the U.S. and has been certified double platinum there. Her second studio album, The Notorious K.I.M. was released four years later and remains her highest charting album in the U.S. peaking at No. 4. La Bella Mafia and The Naked Truth peaked at No. 5 and No. 6.

In 2001, she teamed up with P!nk, Mya, Christina Aguilera, and Missy Elliott on “Lady Marmalade” which became a global smash. The single topped the charts in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Australia, and many more countries. It won Kim her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals in 2002. The collaboration won her two MTV Video Music Awards for Best Video from a Film and Video of the Year.

In 2016, she was an honoree at the VH1 Hip-Hop Honors.

Aside from being a rapper, Kim is also an actress. In 1997, she made her film debut playing herself in Gangstresses. Since then, she has starred in — She’s All That, Zoolander, You Got Served, Nora’s Hair Salon, and Superhero Movie to name a few.

In 2014, she appeared on Celebrities Undercover.

In 2016, Kim embarked on a huge North American tour for the “Bad Boy Family Reunion” show. The tour consisted of 26 shows that also included P. Diddy, Mase, Faith Evans, 112, Total, The LOX, Carl Thomas, Black Rob, and French Montana. They played the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York on September 4. The tour ended in October that year in Oakland, California.