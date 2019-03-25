Fleur East Got Engaged After A Trip To Tokyo And Does Exclusive ‘Hello’ Magazine Shoot

Singer Fleur East recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Marcel Badiane-Robin. He popped the question to her on their trip away in Tokyo, Japan.

According to the Mirror, they have been together for nine years.

East tweeted the news with such excitement telling her loyal fanbase that she was going to become a wife. She was flooded with positive messages and received over 3,200 likes on the post. On Instagram, the post has been liked by over 78,000 accounts within 13 hours.

“Literally just landed back in the UK from Japan & I can’t believe I can say that I’m engaged to be a WIFE! My boyfriend Marcel proposed to me while we were in Tokyo. What a trip to remember!” the “More & More” songstress expressed.

With the announcement, came an exclusive photo shoot and interview with Hello Magazine.

The stunning photos see Fleur and Marcel outside coupled up as they are surrounded by beautiful nature.

East rose to fame in 2014 when she was a contestant on the 11th series of The X Factor in the U.K. Her mentor was Simon Cowell, and she became the runner up, missing out on winning the contract by Ben Haenow.

Despite not winning the show, Cowell signed her to his Syco record label in January 2015, which Digital Spy reported. With this contract, same her first studio album, Love, Sax and Flashbacks released the same year.

Her debut single “Sax” became a huge worldwide hit and remains her most successful to date. It peaked at No. 2 in Scottland, No. 3 in the U.K., No. 5 in Ireland, and No. 25 in Australia. It has been certified double platinum in Ireland and platinum in the U.K. and Spain. The single has over 107 million streams on Spotify. The following year, East released her second single “More & More.”

The Metro stated that Fleur had been dropped by Simon Cowell’s label three years after she starred on The X Factor.

In 2018, she was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! In December 2018, she came in fourth place. That same month, East announced she would be releasing new music, her first single in four years. The song, “Favourite Thing” got released in January 2019. It became her second solo single to chart in the U.K. On Spotify, it has achieved over 2 million streams within three months of it being released.

On Instagram, she has 899,000 followers and on Twitter, she has 255,000. Aside from the music, Fleur is also really into her fitness and has her own gym equipment range, called W8 GYM.