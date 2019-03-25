Olivia Jade’s Superstar YouTube Pal David Dobrik Gives Update On How She’s Coping After USC Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin's daughter gets support from her YouTube family.

Olivia Jade Giannulli has her friends in her corner. The fallen YouTube star, who is caught in the middle of the shocking college admissions scandal after it was alleged that her famous parents paid $500,000 in bribes to get her and her sister admitted into USC, has gone radio silent. But the beauty vlogger’s friends are speaking out to let fans know she is doing okay.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, fellow YouTube star and family friend David Dobrik showed support for Olivia Jade. Dobrik, who boasts more than 11 million YouTube subscribers of his own, has been a frequent fixture in Olivia Jade’s videos. The Kids’ Choice Awards winner said he is sure his friend is “holding up” despite the fact that she has seemingly gone into hiding amid the embarrassing scandal.

“I haven’t gotten to talk to her a lot, but she’s a sweet, smart girl so I’m sure she’s holding up good. I wish [her] the best. It’s the worst to get [wrapped up] in anything bad.”

Olivia’s parents, designer Mossimo Giannulli and Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin, were arrested as part of the “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal earlier this month. Court documents revealed that the wealthy couple paid a total of a half million dollars in bribes to have their daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade admitted to USC as crew team recruits, despite the fact that the girls were never members of the rowing team.

Olivia Jade, who has repeatedly joked in her videos that she doesn’t really care about school, lost two major endorsement deals with Sephora and TRESemme and she has not posted to her YouTube channel or social media in nearly two weeks.

A source told ET that Olivia Jade and her sister “have a very tight-knit group of friends who have been there to support them,” and that clearly includes David Dobrik.

While Olivia Jade is receiving support from her YouTube family, her mom Lori Loughlin seemingly got support from her Fuller House family at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. During the Fuller House cast’s acceptance speech at the KCAs, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber made it clear that “a loving family sticks together no matter what.” While they did not mention Lori Loughlin by name, it was clear the cast members were referencing her, especially as Candace Cameron Bure, who has worked with Loughlin since the 1980s, said:

“They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”

The fifth and final season of Fuller House is set to begin shooting later this year. It has already been announced that Lori Loughlin, who plays Aunt Becky on the Netflix hit, will not appear in any episodes of the show’s final season.