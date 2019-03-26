‘Knightfall’ Season 2 Premiere: Recap Of Episode 1, ‘God’s Executioners’

Landry must work his way back to the top and King Philip is determined to bring the Templar Knight back down.

The premiere episode of Knightfall Season 2, titled “God’s Executioners,” aired this week, and the Inquisitr has a recap of the first episode of Season 2.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 1, “God’s Executioners,” of History Channel’s Knightfall Season 2. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously recapped by The Inquisitr, the Season 1 finale episode of History Channel’s Knightfall saw Prince Philip (Ed Stoppard) kill his pregnant wife, Queen Joan (Olivia Ross), rather than allow her to be happy with the Templar Knight, Landry (Tom Cullen). Season 2 opens with the repercussions of these actions.

While Prince Philip is determined to bring down the man who stole his wife, Landry is only motivated to rejoin the Templar Knights after he is cast out for breaking Templar laws involving laying with women.

Landry’s determination eventually pays off and a vote is cast which allows him back into the order — but he must start at the bottom as an initiate once more. Talus (Mark Hamill) is the head of the initiates and he doesn’t make life easy for Landry. While Tom Cullen has previously told Fox News that he was starstruck by Hamill’s presence on set, none of this shows in the scenes involving Landry and Talus.

Meanwhile, King Philip’s son is introduced. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Prince Louis is being played by Tom Forbes. This character has been described as “violent and unpredictable.” However, in Episode 1 of Knightfall Season 2, his unpredictability mainly comes from the news that his mother is dead.

José Sarmento Matos / History Channel

While Landry continues to work his way through initiate training in the premiere episode of Knightfall Season 2, eventually there comes a point where he is sent out with the other initiates on a mission to retrieve hidden gold. During this reconnaissance mission, Landry disobeys orders and Talus ends up telling Landry to leave the Templar Knights once and for all.

Meanwhile, in the royal court, not happy with the official story that King Philip is spouting about Landry being the one who killed his mother, Louis takes matters into his own hands and has his mother’s body exhumed. It is then that it’s discovered that Joan’s baby had been cut from her body and King Philip is now not only wanting to find Landry, but Landry’s daughter as well.

This episode of Knightfall also sees Landry and Joan’s daughter given the name of Eve. Tancrede (Simon Merrells) is tasked with taking the baby far away and telling no one of where she is in order to keep her safe.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

William De Nogaret (Julian Ovenden) continues to meddle in royal affairs in Episode 1 of Knightfall Season 2. However, this time he is advising caution for King Philip, who appears much more violent and unpredictable than his son, Louis.

Gawaine (Padraic Delaney) reappears in Episode 1 of Knightfall Season 2. He is introduced in a bar fight situation and De Nogaret approaches him later on in the episode with a proposition. However, viewers will have to wait until next week’s episode of Knightfall to find out exactly what King Philip’s adviser wants with Gawaine.

Knightfall returns to the History Channel with Episode 2, titled “The Devil Inside,” on Monday, April 8, at 10 p.m. History Channel lists the following synopsis for this episode.