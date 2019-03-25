‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Is Torn Between Two Men

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, March 25, reveal that the week will kick off with some big drama as well as some romance.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) be torn between her feelings for two different men, her former husband Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), and her new friend Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

As fans already know, Chloe and Brady have remained friends following their divorce many years ago. However, after Chloe’s boyfriend, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) left Salem, she and Brady grew even closer. They’ve been working their way towards a reunion ever since, even sharing a steamy kiss on New Year’s Eve.

However, recently Chloe’s attention has been turned to Stefan. Chloe recently found herself in danger when a group of El Fideo’s men came to seek revenge on her. Her life was in serious danger, but it was Stefan who bravely risked his own life to save himself and Chloe.

Since that time, Chloe has been terrified that more of El Fideo’s thugs will return to harm her, and Stefan generously offered to allow Chloe and her kids to move in with him for protection. An offer which she took him up on.

Since that day, Days of Our Lives viewers have watched Chloe and Stefan grow closer and closer. This week, they’ll continue that trend, but they’ll be interrupted by Brady, who won’t like what he sees between them.

Both Brady and Stefan will be jealous of one another’s relationship with Chloe, and it seems that she’ll find herself in the middle of an old fashioned love triangle, trying to figure out which one of the men she wants to be with.

What does the future hold for these two? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/8j7u6XDdl1 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 14, 2019

Meanwhile, viewers will also see John Black (Drake Hogestyn) turn the tables on Diana Colville (Judith Chapman). It seems that Diana is close to being busted for the attempted murder of Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and that she could be looking at some prison time if John and the Salem PD can confirm that she is the person who tried to poison Marlena.

Meanwhile, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) will find out some devastating news. Perhaps he’ll learn that John really isn’t his biological father, or that his mother tried to kill Marlena.

Elsewhere in Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will give Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) a stern warning, which may involve his romantic feelings for her.

Fans can see all of the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.