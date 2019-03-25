Anastasiya Kvitko Stuns In A Tight Black Top And Jeans On Instagram

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko, who is best known on Instagram for her extreme hourglass figure and sexy snaps, recently took to her account and completely wowed her fans with a new picture.

In the snap, the 24-year-old model could be seen wearing a tight black, low-cut top, through which she flashed some serious cleavage. Anastasiya Kvitko — who goes by the initials AK on the photo-sharing website — teamed the top with a pair of jeans and a purple blazer to pull off a very stylish look.

As for her aesthetics, the model opted for a full face of makeup, per usual, and let her brunette tresses down to keep it simple yet sexy. In the outdoor snap, Kvitko could be seen standing next to a signboard which revealed that the model is shooting in the Beverly Hills hotel.

Within three hours of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 30,000 likes and 450-plus comments, as fans and followers appreciated the model for presenting them with a new look. Many of her admirers pointed out that she looked very nice and decent in the picture and it was a good change to finally see her posting some “casual”pictures.

Fans pointed that out because a look at Anastasiya’s page shows that she mostly posts bikini pictures, and as The Inquisitr earlier noted, some fans previously suggested her to “up her game and come up with something new” because there are already too many bikini models on Instagram and merely posting skin-baring pictures is not enough for models these days.

Anastasiya also posted a series of Instagram Stories where she could be seen modeling for some car rental company in Los Angeles. She posed while sitting in a luxurious car and could be seen wearing a crop top with a pair of tight jeans.

In another snap, she could be seen enjoying a lunch date with her friend, Katrina, whose Instagram profile revealed that she is a Latvian model.

Earlier in the week, Kvitko had posted a risque snap where she could be seen submerged in a swimming pool while wearing a revealing snake-print swimsuit that left little to the imagination of the viewers. This was one of the rare up-close images of the model, as her face was quite visible, and seeing that, her fans totally fell in love with her looks.

The post racked up more than 3,000 comments, as fans drooled over her sexiness, but one fan reminded her that she doesn’t need to compare herself with Kim Kardashian, adding that Kvitko is herself “beautiful and unique,” and copying someone will not reap her any benefits.

Although it’s likely that Kvitko didn’t read the comment, if she does, it high time she seriously considered the sound advice.