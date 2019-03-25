‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan & Gabi Could Be Salem’s Hottest New Couple

Days of Our Lives fans are in the middle of a shortage of super couples, but a brand new one could be on the way.

According to Soap Hub, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) could become Salem’s newest fan favorite couple.

Days of Our Lives viewers watched the pair share an awkward, yet passionate kiss last week, and it seems that there may be a lot of sexual tension between the pair, who claim one another to be their enemy.

However, the soap opera is sorely lacking couples. John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) are going strong, but Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) seem to be barely hanging on at moments.

Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) are no more since Nichols left the show, and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and EJ DiMera are long gone.

With Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) also departing, many fans have turned their attentions to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Ben and Ciara are the hottest couple in Salem at the moment. However, Stefan and Gabi could be right behind them if writers decide to put them together. They would be an interesting couple as they started off as enemies, and they both have a wild and impulsive side to them that could make for some fun scenes.

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Stefan has really only had one love interest since coming to Salem. He fell hard for Abigail’s alter-ego, Gabby, but that relationship was doomed from the start. He then began to develop feelings for Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), and is currently wrapped up in that storyline. However, Bjorlin is said to be exiting the soap soon, leaving Gabi there for Stefan to focus his attention on.

What does the future hold for Gabi Chic? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/ZUNx6CZV6T — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Gabi has also been unlucky in love. Her relationship with Nick Fallon was a disaster that ended with her in prison for killing him. She also had a sweet relationship with JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), but that ended when JJ admitted to cheating.

She briefly dated Chad DiMera, but his heart was always with Abigail, and she’s been finding herself in a ton of trouble ever since. Although some fans believe that Gabi and Brady could end up together, others are rooting for the character to end up with bad boy Stefan in coming episodes.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.