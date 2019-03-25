Nikki Bella Finally Confirms Romance With Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s romance is finally out in the open. The WWE star confirmed the relationship during the Total Bellas finale on Sunday night.

According to Pop Culture, Nikki Bella’s journey has been a wild one over the past two seasons of Total Bellas. The wrestler called off her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, John Cena, and then began to try to put the pieces of her life back together following the shocking and heartbreaking split.

This season, Nikki tested the dating waters as she began to go out and mingle with other men, which was strange for her after being in a relationship with John Cena for so many years.

However, it was Bella’s former Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, who finally broke through her walls. Nikki confirmed the relationship on the show’s finale, revealing that she was feeling hopeful about the romance.

“I just feel like this free spirit. Truly like a butterfly out of her cage. I don’t know, I have this new level of excitement. I’m ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about,” Nikki told the camera as she jumped on the back of Artem’s motorcycle and drove off into the sunset.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev met when the wrestler was paired with the dancer during Dancing With the Stars. They struck up a friendship, and following her split with John Cena began dating.

Recently, the couple were spotted getting very close as they walked arm-in-arm in L.A. and were seen kissing during the outing.

However, sources tell People Magazine that the pair are taking things very slowly, and that they don’t want to rush into anything serious, especially since Nikki was in such a long relationship before.

“They’ve been spending time together for a long time, but it’s nothing serious right now. They have a strong attraction to each other, but they’re just having fun. They’re both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can,” a source previously told the outlet of the couple’s romance.

Before her relationship with Artem was revealed, Nikki claimed that she was having a lot of fun dating around, and that she liked having different experiences now that she was a single woman yet again.

Fans can see more of Nikki Bella by following her on Instagram.