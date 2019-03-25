Larsa Pippen Rocks Skimpy Blue Bikini In Racy New Photo

Larsa Pippen is showing off her famous figure on social media yet again. The former Real Housewives star posted a sexy new bikini picture over the weekends, and her fans went wild over it.

On Sunday, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a racy new photo. In the sexy snapshot, Pippen is seen rocking a revealing bikini, and showing off a lot of skin as she has some fun in the sun.

Larsa is seen sporting a blue and white bikini top with matching bottoms, and a cover up, which she pulls off of her shoulder to reveal her toned arms. Pippen’s ample cleavage is on full display in the picture, as well as her flat tummy and fit abs.

The Kardashian BFF shows off her curvy backside in the photo, as well as her lean legs as she sits on the deck of a boat in front of a gorgeous ocean sky complete with blue sky and white fluffy clouds in the background.

Larsa wears her long, brown hair pulled up in a half ponytail on top of her head, and completes her look by sporting a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the rays, layered chains around her neck, and some diamonds in her ears.

Pippen reveals that she is back in Miami, which she considers her home, and often travels to from L.A.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen is currently going through a divorce with her longtime husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. The couple were married for over twenty years, and share four children together, Sophia, Preston, Justin, and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Last year the pair made the announcement revealing that the had chosen to split, revealing that they remain dedicated to their family.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split with Scottie.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen by following her on Instagram.