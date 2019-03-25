NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Not Worried About Kevin Durant’s Free Agency, ‘If He Go, He Go’

The departure of Kevin Durant from the Golden State Warriors has been one of the most talked about topics in the league in the past months. The 30-year-old small forward has a player option on his contract that will enable him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Since the 2018 NBA offseason, rumors and speculations have been swirling that Durant will be leaving the Warriors in the 2019 NBA free agency to face the next biggest challenge of his NBA career.

In a recent interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Warriors power forward Draymond Green admitted that he has heard of the rumors about Kevin Durant’s impending free agency. Green said that he’s not thinking about what Durant intends to do next July. What he is currently focused right now is to help the Warriors win their third consecutive NBA championship title in the 2018-19 NBA season.

“He’s part of it right now,” Green said. “Whatever happens this summer happens. Whatever the hell he do, he does. If he go, he go. If he stay, he stay. But while he’s here, we’re going to win another championship. It’s just that simple. Nothing else matters.”

It is definitely a good thing for the Warriors for not letting Kevin Durant’s free agency to affect their on-court performance. However, whether they admit it or not, Durant’s decision will undeniably play a major role in the Warriors’ plan to extend their dynasty in the next couple of years. The departure of Durant won’t take away the Warriors’ status as a legitimate title contender as long as they have the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, but they will be vulnerable compared to the past seasons they had KD on their roster.

The rumors about Kevin Durant’s departure from the Warriors heated up when he and Draymond Green had a heated argument earlier in the 2018-19 NBA season. Green was so frustrated that he reminded Durant that they managed to win an NBA championship title even before he arrived. However, Greed said that what happened between him and Durant is already a thing in the past. Green added that those type of issues isn’t enough to tear the Warriors apart.

“Like I said in the beginning of the season, when the s–t happened with me and Kevin, everybody hopes that something like that would tear us apart,” Green said. “But the fact of the matter is it’s not.