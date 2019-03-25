P. Diddy Praises Late Kim Porter For ‘Great’ Parenting Job

Diddy has been thinking a lot about Porter, and mentioning her often on Instagram.

Speaking about his late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, P. Diddy, also known by his real name Sean Combs, has had nothing but praise for her. In fact, the famous rapper showed plenty of reverence for his deceased ex as the mother of his children, and said she did a “great job” raising their kids.

Kim Porter, who shares children with P. Diddy, died last year. She had contracted lobar pneumonia and never recovered. Since her death, Diddy recently honored her in an emotional Instagram post he put up on March 23. In his caption, Diddy mentioned how his 12-year-old twin daughters, Jessie James and D’Lila Star, remind him of their mother.

The Instagram post featured a picture of the twins posing with their grandfather on one side. On the other side of the post was a very old photo of Porter with her father when she was a little girl.

“@ladykp look at your babies. They do everything like you. They take care of me and I take care of them Thank you for best family a man could ask for @ladykp I SALUTE YOU QUEEN. YOU DID A GREAT JOB RAISING US INCLUDING ME. THE BABIES LOOK LIKE you AND ACT LIKE YOU. DOWN TO THERE MANERISIM they’re you. And we miss you @ladykp #KIMSTRONG WE LOVE YOU MAMA (sic),” Diddy posted on Instagram, according to Contact Music.

Also, taking a close look at Diddy’s most recent Instagram posts provides the implication that Diddy has been thinking a lot about Porter over the past few months, and certainly as the anniversary of her death neared. Prior to making his March 23 post about Porter’s excellent skills as a mother, Diddy revealed via an Instagram post that he regrets not marrying Porter. He posted an older picture of himself and Porter cuddling, and captioned it with “SMH,” or “shaking my head.” The caption also added the emoji of a broken heart, according to Contact Music. A fan then asked Diddy why he didn’t marry her when she was alive.

”I know. Played myself smh (sic),” Diddy responded, according to Contact Music.

Diddy has been taking care of several children, including the children both he and Porter shared while she was alive. Currently, Diddy cares for Porter’s 27-year-old son Quincy, and two other children that came from other relationships, 24-year-old Justin and 12-year-old Chance. After Porter passed away, Diddy became very depressed, and credits his family for supporting him through a difficult phase in his life.