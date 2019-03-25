Sofia Richie Strikes A Sexy Pose In Latest Instagram Photo

Sofia Richie is showing off her modeling skills on social media. Scott Disick’s girlfriend recently posted a photo of her posing for the camera over the weekend.

On Sunday night, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself striking a sexy pose for the camera. Sofia, the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, sported a black hooded sweatshirt from Suspicious Antwerp, revealing that she was a proud partner and endorser of the brand.

In the sexy snapshot, Richie is seen sporting the hoodie and a full face of makeup. The model donned pretty pink tones on her face, including a light pink eye shadow, matching peach tones on her cheeks, and a bright coral lip gloss on her pout. She also had a bronzed glow on her face, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and highlighter around her eyes.

Sofia had her long brown hair pulled back into her signature hairstyle, a tight, sleek bun at the base of her head, and completed her look by wearing a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Richie didn’t reveal who did her makeup, or where she was in the caption of the photo, but the model appeared to be enjoying a bit of relaxation on Sunday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is said to be getting along great with her boyfriend Scott Disick’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Scott and Kourtney share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and have been working on their co-parenting as of late. However, Kardashian has also been working on her relationship with Richie, who spends a lot of time with her children.

The trio have taken the kids on vacations together, and have been spotted having dinner together in L.A., proving that they’re making a huge effort to get along for the sake of the kids.

Things have been going so well that Sofia is said to be excitedly searching for the perfect gift to give Kourtney on her upcoming 40th birthday.

“Sofia has never felt more secure in her relationship with Scott now that she feels like a permanent fixture in the Kardashian family. At first, Sofia was always intimidated and really nervous to hang out or spend time with Kourtney, but Sofia is feeling much more confident now that she’s settling in. Kourtney’s approval of Sofia has always been important to her, and she’s feeling like a real part of the family,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram.