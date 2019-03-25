Instagram Model Gabby Epstein Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Barely-There Bikini

Fashion model and social media influencer Gabby Epstein has become quite famous on Instagram – thanks to her raunchy pics that she posts every week to titillate her fans.

Following her pic-posting ritual, the model recently took to her page and left her 2 million-plus followers absolutely stunned by sharing a set of bikini pics which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In the pic, Gabby — whose original name is Gabrielle Grace Epstein — could be seen donning the smallest-possible bikini top that could hardly conceal her breasts, therefore, allowing her to put her bare chest on full display. She teamed it with a barely-there string bikini bottoms that allowed her to flaunt her enviable thighs as she sat on a sofa next to a dining table where she could be seen eating some fruit.

As for her aesthetics, Gabby let her blonde tresses down, wore a peach-colored lipstick to match her bikini, and accessorized with gold pendants and a few rings to keep it simple yet sexy. Per the caption, Gabby’s skimpy bikini was from the U.K.-based fashion brand, Oh Polly.

Within a few hours of having been posted and as of the writing of this article, the picture amassed more than 89,000 likes and 860 comments wherein fans and followers showered her with various compliments and flirtatious remarks.

One fan wrote that Gabby is so sexy that she looks almost unreal, while another one said that she is the epitome of perfection. Another fan said that the 25-year-old model deserves more attention and she should make it to the mainstream modeling industry because she is “top model material.”

Prior to posting the said set of pictures, Gabby wowed her fans by posting another risque snap wherein she was featured wearing a skimpy white dress — one which allowed her to flash major sideboob as well as her well-toned thighs through the side slit of the outfit.

To pose for the racy pic, Gabby opted for a full face of makeup and wore her hair dead straight as she promoted a hair straightening brush through the post. A look at the comments section, however, shows that most people — especially her male admirers — were not interested in what she was promoting, rather they focused on her sexy body and her sultry pose.

Gabby keeps no secrets when it comes to fitness, and in an interview with Galore Magazine, the model revealed that when she is on vacation, she stays fit by making sure that she performs some sort of physical activity, even if it is for a short duration.