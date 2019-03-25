Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Sweaty New Photos

Khloe Kardashian had heads turning this weekend when she was seen sporting some skin-tight work out apparel on her Good American clothing brand’s Instagram page.

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian rocked a pair of snakeskin printed leggings that showed off her famous figure and curvy backside. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also donned a matching sports bra that zipped in the front and showed off her ample cleavage.

Khloe had a deep tan across her whole body and was sprayed down to appear sweaty in the photo, where she sits on a chair and poses with a sultry look on her face.

Kardashian’s long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and styled in wet looking, loose waves that fall over her shoulder and down her back. The reality star rocks white polish on her long fingernails and completes the ensemble with a pair of dark blue and tan sneakers.

Khloe also dons a full face of makeup, which includes a bronzed glow on her face, highlighter on her cheeks and forehead, pink blush on her cheeks, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, smokey eye shadow, and a light pink gloss on her famous pout. Kardashian also wears a gold bracelet on her right wrist in the sexy snapshot.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is newly single after splitting with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, following the NBA player’s second cheating scandal in the span of a year.

As many fans already know, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, during Valentine’s Day weekend. Khloe kicked Tristan to the curb but is said to be working towards forgiving her unfaithful baby daddy, whom she shares one child with, daughter True.

“Khloe is in a lot of pain right now but she’s doing her best to keep a positive attitude. She knows True needs a happy and healthy mommy. That is driving her and giving her strength to stay in her happy place. As unforgivable as Tristan’s behavior is, she’s bound and determined to forgive him,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Khloe knows the worst thing she can do is drag around resentment and anger, she doesn’t want that kind of baggage. She has a huge capacity for forgiveness so it’ll happen I’m sure, but she’s not there yet. She’s still going through her grief,” the insider adds.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life by following her on Instagram.