Spice Girl Mel B’s Recent Comments Have Allegedly Damaged Relationship With Geri

Her revelations from a recent interview that she slept with her bandmate have 'done damage' to their relationship.

Spice Girl Geri Horner (née Halliwell) is reportedly angry after Mel B claimed the two once slept together, according to The Daily Mail. An insider talked to The Sun, alleging that Horner is fuming over what was said during Mel B’s Piers Morgan: Life Stories interview and that their friendship has been damaged by the incident.

“Mel messaged the girls to tell them about what she had said after filming the interview, but she didn’t even say sorry,” the insider said.

“She needs to do some serious groveling to make up with Geri. This isn’t something she’s going to forget easily.”

With the Spice Girls tour kicking off soon, that means relations between the women could be rocky. The insider added that while both are still excited about getting back together on the road for the reunion, the interview has “done damage to their personal friendship.”

On an episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Mel B said that the encounter between her and Horner spontaneously occurred, “but it wasn’t a thing, it just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.”

“She is going to hate me for this because she is all posh with her country house and her husband, but it’s a fact,” she added.

The Spice Girl married Formula 1 racing team boss Christian Horner in 2015. Mel B was initially reticent about revealing further details about the episode before admitting that they did indeed sleep together.

“I have said it now. All done. She is going to kill me,” she said.

Bandmate Mel C, who was in the audience, expressed that it was the first she had ever heard of what happened. Horner has not publicly commented on the claims, though sources say she may release a statement sometime this week to give her side of the story.

Mel B’s comments come at an awkward time, as their group’s sold-out reunion tour is right around the corner. The group will be in rehearsals for the shows in two weeks, with the first performance taking place in Dublin on May 24.

Mel B’s relationship with Horner was already thought to be tenuous due to the latter’s departure from the group in 1998, which was rumored to have created a rift between them. There are rumors that the pair are already arguing about stage outfits. The tour will reportedly net each member of the group £2.2 million.

The tour, which has the involvement of every Spice Girl but Victoria Beckham, will end at Wembley Stadium in June. It will be 21 years since they performed at the venue for their “Spice World Tour.”