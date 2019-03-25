‘Bachelor’ Star Ben Higgins’ Girlfriend, Jessica Clarke, Shows Him Some Birthday Love

Higgins gets recognized in a nice Instagram post from his new girlfriend.

Ben Higgins, a former Bachelor star, just celebrated his 30th birthday. Higgins got perhaps the best gift of all from his girlfriend, Jessica Clarke, who publicly posted about their happiness and love on her social media. On March 24, Higgins shared an Instagram picture of herself and her brother, Phil Clarke, and composed a sweet caption about the two men she loves the most.

“Two of my favorite guys had big bdays! Benjamin turned 30 yesterday and has been my greatest surprise and blessing. Baby Philip turns 21 today and has been my best friend and little brother since forever. My heart is just overflowing, what a weekend,” according to Us Weekly Magazine.

Last month, the world learned that Higgins, who the public knows from his stint as the Bachelor from Season 20 of the famous reality series, had a new girlfriend. Higgins posted an announcement to his fans about his new relationship with Clarke, introducing his followers to his love.

“I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_!” Higgins wrote underneath an Instagram photo of him and Clarke, according to Us Weekly Magazine. In the picture, he has his arm affectionately around Clarke. “I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us. Stay tuned for the journey.”

The same day that Higgins shared information about Clarke, Clarke returned the favor. Clarke posted on her Instagram as well, sharing two pictures of her and Higgins with her followers. She called him her “secret” boyfriend and also talked about how the two had taken a trip to Honduras together.

Ben Higgins’ Girlfriend Jessica Calls Him ‘My Greatest Surprise’ in Birthday Post Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins got some sweet praise from his new girlfriend, Jessica Clarke, in a heartfelt post celebrating his 30t… https://t.co/QaroVFdkBP #culture #lifestyle #entertainment pic.twitter.com/wa1R5xnTEy — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 25, 2019

When Higgins finished his stint as the Bachelor in May of 2017, he chose Lauren Bushnell as the winner. However, Higgins wound up breaking up with Bushnell, ending their engagement. Since going public with news of his new girlfriend, Higgins can’t stop gushing about Clarke. Each time he gives an interview, he is full of glowing words for his new girlfriend.

During an interview with Us Weekly Magazine, Higgins was full of praise for Clarke, calling her “an incredible person.” He also raved about how kind and empathetic she is, and how much she cares about others. Higgins says that Clarke always encourages him to do better and to become a better person. Clarke has helped Higgins learn how to look at things from different perspectives, and he has found that very beneficial.