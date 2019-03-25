Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter Reportedly Welcomes Baby Girl With Mistress Sharina Hudson

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter may have even bigger problems if the latest reports are true. According to B. Scott, Kevin Hunter’s mistress Sharina Hudson reportedly gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend. It has been reported that the pair went to great lengths to keep the baby’s birth concealed, but it didn’t take long for the details to surface.

Multiple reports have detailed Kevin and Sharina’s weekend. She reportedly gave birth on Friday, March 22. It has also been revealed that the pair allegedly paid cash for the hospital stay. Kevin Hunter is also said to have used a different name while at the hospital.

As expected, it didn’t take long for Wendy Williams to make headlines following Kevin’s latest ordeal with his long-standing mistress. Although Kevin spoke publicly about Wendy Williams’ battle with cocaine addiction, he has remained silent about the rumored birth of his daughter.

The latest news follows a string of reports about Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter’s marriage. For quite some time, there have been rumors of trouble in paradise. From Kevin’s infidelity to Wendy’s drug abuse presumably as a result of her husband’s indiscretions, life has reportedly been quite difficult for the famed talk show host.

While Wendy Williams has yet to address the latest rumors about her husband’s love child, reports have confirmed she was not wearing her wedding ring when she appeared on The Wendy Williams Show this morning.

As previously reported on The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams only wears her wedding ring when taping her show. However, there are reportedly a number of reasons for this. It’s no longer a secret Wendy Williams has been residing in a sober house, but many people are wondering if this is the beginning of the end for her and Kevin. Although they are basically living apart for a legitimate reason, there’s speculation her sobriety isn’t the only reason why they need time apart.

Ironically, last week, Kevin released a statement in response to Wendy Williams’ on-air confession insisting he and his wife are fine.

“Wendy is doing well. We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves,” Kevin said. “It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this a family process… and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

However, Kevin’s statement was released before the alleged birth of his daughter on Friday.

Wendy Williams has yet to speak out about the birth of her husband’s alleged love child.