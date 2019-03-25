Sommer Ray Sizzles In A Thong-Style Swimsuit On Instagram

American fitness model and social media personality Sommer Ray recently took to her Instagram page and teased her fans with a new bikini shot, which became an instant hit among her 20.3 million fans.

In the pic, the model could be seen donning a pale-orange swimsuit with pink-and-black stripes and as she turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose, she put her famous derriere on full display.

Sommer let her brunette tresses down and wore a full face of bronze makeup that accentuated her facial features. She accessorized with multiple bracelets to maintain her signature style and looked down to strike a pose.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture has racked up 903,000 likes and 4,500-plus comments which shows that the model is, indeed, very, very popular on social media, and fans eagerly wait for her to post new pictures all the time. Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Sommer is so fine that he would like to take her out on a date, while another one said that she is definitely “wife material” because she is hot and beautiful. Another one added that Sommer must try to model for bigger brands like Victoria’s Secret because she is totally worth it.

Another fan — who apparently couldn’t contain his excitement after looking at the racy snap — expressed his admiration for Sommer in explicit terms and wrote that he would do anything to “grab that booty just once.” Many other fans shared the sentiments and showered Sommer with various complimentary comments.

Apart from the picture, Sommer also posted another snap where she could be seen wrapped in a blue towel, with some beauty mask applied on her face. Fellow Instagram model and influencer Amanda Cerny could also be seen in the pic. Since both the hotties are famous on Instagram, the pic became an instant hit among their legions of ardent admirers and racked up more than 470,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments within a few hours of having been posted.

Although Sommer has been very famous for her booty pics on the photo-sharing website, it was not smooth sailing for her as she was constantly criticized for showing off her body.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she revealed that she was also bullied in school for posting her booty pics on social media. However, Sommer didn’t pay much attention to her haters and continued to take pride in her body.