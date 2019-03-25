MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Less Optimistic About Contract Extension As Mets Come Under Fire From Own Players

Jacob deGrom has expressed a desire to remain with the New York Mets beyond his current contract, but the chances of him joining the long list of elite players to sign contract extensions this offseason appears to growing ever more slim, and the team’s ownership is coming under fire from some of their own players for it.

The Mets had been in talks with deGrom’s new agent on a deal that would extend him beyond the 2020 season and likely give a huge raise to the player who, last season, became just the 12th pitcher in history to become a unanimous pick for the Cy Young award. As Newsday reported, deGrom has publicly expressed doubts that he will join the other players to ink extensions this offseason.

The team and deGrom’s agent have already said that talks will cease once the regular season starts this week, and the optimism that once surrounded the situation has now faded. Jacob deGrom himself said he has no idea if the two sides will reach an agreement in time.

“I don’t know where it’s going to end up,” deGrom said. “I’ve really not been trying to think about it. Yeah, I said I wanted to get something done, but it’s getting close to Opening Day and I think my focus is on that right now.

“I said I would like to be a Met long-term. I’ve really enjoyed playing here, so we’ll just have to see where it goes. I’m not going to get into any details of anything, but I just don’t know where it’s going to go.”

The contract deadlock appears to be having an effect on the team’s locker room. This weekend, fellow ace Noah Syndergaard sounded off on the situation, saying the Mets should just end it and give deGrom what he deserves.

“I think they should pay the man already,” Syndergaard said, via CBS Sports. “I just don’t get it.”

Jacob deGrom is the centerpiece of a Mets team that opted to re-tool rather than rebuild following a two-year playoff run — including a 2015 World Series appearance — with two more recent seasons at the bottom of the NL East. The Mets had a busy offseason, acquiring Robinson Cano, Jed Lowrie, and Edwin Diaz.

While there may not be much optimism around the contract situation right now, the New York Mets still have a few more days to reach a deal with Jacob deGrom on an extension beyond 2020. The deadline is Thursday, when the Mets start the regular season against the Washington Nationals.