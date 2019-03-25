Jax Taylor Explains Why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is Such A Success

Vanderpump Rules is smack dab in the middle of Season 7 and the show continues to be one of Bravo’s biggest successes. The reality program follows a circle of friends who work at SUR restaurant in West Hollywood, which is owned by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump. While most of the cast no longer works at SUR or only appears at the hotspot once in a while, the show is still a massive success and star Jax Taylor thinks he knows why.

The SUR bartender admitted on Twitter that the most common question he gets regarding the show is “why is it so successful?” For seven seasons, Vanderpump Rules has averaged well over a million viewers per episode and has dozens of famous fans including Miley Cyrus, Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lawrence, and even Martin Scorsese.

“The biggest question I get is, why do you think our show is successful? Easy answer, listen up networks!! If you want to do a show w/ similar format to ours pick a group of friends that already exist and have chemistry, casted shows are fake and don’t work,” Jax explained of the show’s success.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules really are friends off-screen and don’t just hang out together while the cameras are going. The SUR gang regularly share photos with one another on social media and take handfuls of trips that are never captured by the cameras. This isn’t something often seen by other Bravo casts, including many of the real housewives. Many of the women in their respective cities only meet with one another when filming and don’t maintain normal friendships when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Jax didn’t specify which reality programs he felt were fake, but fellow Bravo star Captain Lee, from Below Deck, wasn’t too happy with the tweet. The “Stud of the Sea” commented on the tweet asking Jax “really?” Shortly after the two began exchanging awkward tweets, Jax admitted that he had never seen Below Deck before and said he wasn’t suggesting it was fake.

After Captain Lee jumped in, however, Jax called him sensitive and was wondering why he took offense to his tweet. The two eventually made amends online and extinguished what could have been a very awkward Bravo feud.

“Oh, I’m just having some fun. Nothing malicious or mean intended at all. He has his job to do and I do mine. I have no issues with @mrjaxtaylor,” Captain Lee confirmed in a tweet.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.