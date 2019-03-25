Sharna Burgess Goes Topless In Sexy Vacation Shot As ‘DWTS’ Pro Lives Her Best Life

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is making the most of some downtime she has this spring by embracing what appears to be the vacation of a lifetime. She has been in Bali, Indonesia, soaking up the sun, scenery, and available adventures and she just shared a stunning shot from the trip via her Instagram page.

In recent weeks, Sharna has been in Australia working as a judge on their current run of Dancing with the Stars. The season isn’t over yet, but Burgess took a break for a few days and headed to Bali with one of her besties, hair stylist Kennedy Van Dyke.

Both Sharna and Kennedy have been sharing photos and video clips documenting their adventures in Bali and they are clearly having the time of lives. In her latest Instagram photo, Burgess shared a gorgeous shot showing her topless in the water, the lush landscape of Bali surrounding her.

The stunning photo shows the Dancing with the Stars pro from the back and she’s turning her head over her shoulder to look back at the camera. Her fire-engine red hair is piled up on top of her head in a messy bun and some tan lines from where her bikini top usually sits are visible. This picture also prominently features one of Sharna’s tattoos, a treble clef on her back that represents her love for dance and music.

Sharna indicated that the photo was taking at the Hanging Gardens of Bali, a luxury villa resort. Burgess is lounging in her villa’s private infinity pool with the jungle view in the background. This sexy shot of the DWTS was a popular one with her fans, as nearly 60,000 of her 845,000 Instagram followers liked the post within the first 12 hours or so it was on the site.

Hundreds of Sharna’s fans commented on the photo with many noting that she was gorgeous and looked like a real-life Ariel. The shot only showed a portion of Burgess’ stunning dancer’s body, but it showcased just enough to get the DWTS star’s fans buzzing.

There is no spring season of Dancing with the Stars in the United States this year. However, DWTS will be back on ABC in the fall and all signs point toward Sharna returning as a pro again. She won her first mirror-ball trophy with partner Bobby Bones not long ago and fans will be anxious to see who she dances with next.

By the looks of this Bali topless pool shot, Sharna Burgess has stayed in fantastic shape despite her break from dancing as a DWTS pro and her fans cannot wait to see what she tackles next.