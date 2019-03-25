West's weekly services continues attracting celebrities.

Since Kanye West started his Sunday services, he’s attracted plenty of celebrities who attend the weekly events. This week, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, the recently engaged pair, dropped by to visit the service. West alternates locations for his services, and this Sunday’s spot was Kanye’s outdoor concert area in Calabasas, California, an event space that can also be used for church services, according to TMZ.

The couple was spectacularly dressed for the service and looked like they were in their “Sunday best.” Bloom looked casual, yet sleek with his designer jeans and blue bomber jacket. He also wore a red-and-black checkered shirt. Perry, on the other hand, had a pink outfit on, donning a velvet dress and a sheer white shirt over the top of it. She also had on a matching pink cap and sneakers. Her choice of pink appeared even more attractive because it reflected on the fact that it is Easter season, according to the Daily Mail.

Since West first started offering his church services every Sunday, he has been attracting plenty of celebrities. It seems likely that every week, West’s congregation will wind up with plenty of famous Hollywood types in attendance who want to worship God. Whatever the case, the new religious experience has been drawing all kinds of celebrities to attend the services.

Since West’s church rolled into full force back in January, fans have already seen some other famous people joining the congregation. Last week, DMX showed up to give the morning prayer, which starts off the weekly service. Plenty of other celebrities also came to attend the latest Sunday service on March 24.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Attend Kanye's Sunday Service Kanye West's Sunday Service seems to be drawing Hollywood types left and right … seeing how Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are the latest to pay a visit. The r… https://t.co/4Cw3r4IFFL #entertainment #cosmetics #beauty pic.twitter.com/CsdomSUkbB — CelebStarzNews (@CelebStarzNews) March 24, 2019

Besides Bloom and Perry, this week had an even longer list of celebrities in attendance when compared to previous weeks. Tyler, the Creator showed up this week, and was featured in Kendall Jenner’s Instagram story. He was wearing several layers of clothing since he was worried about getting cold during the service. Courtney Love was also in attendance and was dressed up as well. The 54-year-old Golden Globe-nominated female grunge phenomenon wore a small black-and-white polka dotted dress. Love also had on a cardigan and nude platform loafers.

Of course, West was surrounded by his in-laws during the service. Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian attended, and both sisters looked casual during the Sunday service. Khloe and Kourtney’s half-sister, Kendall Jenner, was also present. After the service, Jenner shared a video of West’s large gospel choir and band, which West was leading during the service.