California Avocados Recalled In Six States Over Listeria Scare

The Henry Avocado Corporation has voluntarily recalled their product due to possible contamination.

Henry Avocado Corporation, which sells bulk avocados grown in California to retailers, are recalling their products sold in six states out of fear of bacteria contamination.

CNN is reporting that the contaminant is bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, but at this time, nobody has fallen ill. The company released a statement listing Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Wisconsin as the six states involved.

“Henry Avocado is issuing this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution due to positive test results on environmental samples taken during a routine government inspection at its California packing facility.”

Henry Avocado, a family-owned company, started packing in this facility at the end of January and all of the fruits are subject to the recall. Consumers should check their avocados for a sticker which reads “Bravocado,” but the organic avocados are labeled differently, reading “organic” and “California.” Retailers can discern if it’s a Henry avocado by the bar code.

Phil Henry, the president of Henry Avocado, says that his company is fully cooperating and care about the health and safety of their customers.

“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados.”

CHECK YOUR AVOCADOS: Avocados sold in California, 5 other states recalled over possible listeria contamination???? https://t.co/6OZSvCdvJm — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 24, 2019

Listeria bacteria is treatable with antibiotics, but it is most dangerous in pregnant women because it can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infections in newborns.

CNN reports that symptoms of listeria start with gastrointestinal signs.

“Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion and loss of balance. Patients may experience diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, as well as convulsions. It can be treated with antibiotics.”

ABC 7 reports that avocados grown in Mexico by Henry are not involved in this current recall and can still be eaten safely. Henry ordered the recall through the FDA after samples tested positive for the bacterium during routine testing.

Consumers who find that they have purchased any of the avocados in question are asked not to eat them or cook with them, but instead to toss them out or return them to the store for a full refund.

The Hill reports that in addition to pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and those who are immune-compromised are particularly in danger of hospitalization and even death from listeria.

At this time, the avocado recall is voluntary, and just involves one company but stay alert for further announcements from the FDA.