Lori Loughlin’s Daughter, Olivia Jade, Feels She ‘Never Had A Choice’ About College, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Olivia Jade Giannulli is feeling betrayed by her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, following their involvement in the college admissions scandal. Moreover, a source recently told Hollywood Life that the young influencer is a bit resentful, considering she never truly wanted to attend college in the first place.

“Olivia loves her parents very much, but has feelings of doubt and betrayal. She wanted to focus on her career, but her parents were adamant about a college education, so she felt she never had a real choice to begin with,” the source revealed. “She was an aspiring influencer, who had made a name for herself and felt she was just starting her career, and now, she can’t help but wonder if this will ever go away and what she’ll do next. It hurts.”

Loughlin and Giannulli are facing federal charges for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to assure Olivia Jade’s and second daughter Isabella’s admission to the University of Southern California. The actress and the fashion designer reportedly paid for their daughters to be falsely “recruited” for the school’s row crew team, even though neither of the girls ever participated in crew.

Forty-nine other people, including other wealthy parents, coaches, and school administrators, were also involved in the widespread scandal, which spanned across several ivy league colleges. The scheme also included bribing college entrance exam proctors to allow cheating on the SATs, according to CNN.

The source also explained that the 19-year-old YouTube star is struggling to cope with the scandal because of how close she is with her parents.

“She never in a million years imagined her parents would do something like this,” they said, adding that Olivia Jade often counted on her mother for “career guidance” and “life advice.”

Olivia Jade is now learning who her real friends are. The source continued on to say that the teen has been having “tough conversations” with her loved ones, as some of her friends have turned on her while others have supported her.

Loughlin was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud and turned herself in to the authorities. The former Full House star was quickly released on a $1 million bond.

Meanwhile, it is rumored that Olivia Jade and Isabella, 20, have left the University of Southern California. However, the school insists that the girls are still enrolled, Today reported. The scandal is still being investigated, and the students who may have been involved will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.