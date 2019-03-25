Philly’s Naked Bike Ride Of 2019 Rescheduled To Warmer Date

Organizers of the event decided to move the Naked Bike Ride from September to August because of how cold bicyclists were last year.

Philadelphia’s 11th-annual Naked Bike Ride was originally scheduled to take place on September 8. Organizers of the event, however, took to social media at the beginning of the year to announce the clothing-optional event would be moved up a month, and taking place on August 24 this year instead.

While the announcement was made at the beginning of the year, it wasn’t until this week that local media outlets such as Philly Voice became aware of the schedule change.

Organizers of the event made the decision to move the date for the annual Naked Bike Ride up because the temperatures have been known to be uncomfortably chilly during the month of September. With the motto “bare what you dare,” organizers thought those participating in the bike ride who choose to rock their birthday suits might be more comfortable when the temperatures are a little warmer outside.

Rescheduled for August 24, organizers are hoping to benefit from the end-of-the-summer weather when it is not too hot and not too cold outside. The organizers were careful not to move the date up too much, as riding bikes across Philadelphia in the nude in scorching summer temperatures wouldn’t be any more enjoyable than doing it in the brisk fall temperatures.

The Morning Call, a local news outlet, jested that part of the reason the organizers decided to change the date to something a little warmer was to help the nude cyclists “avoid shrinkage.”

For those who are unfamiliar with Philly’s Naked Bike Ride, it is a 10-mile ride that has taken place on September 8 and 9 during the last two years, with this year being the 11th annual ride.

The purpose of the ride is for cyclists wearing as little or as much clothing as they want – per the “bare what you dare” moto – to come out and advocate for safety for bike riders on the streets and body positivity.

Each year the program attracts thousands of riders who sport little-to-no clothing while decorating their body in costumes, glitter, and body paint.

The 10th annual ride – which took place last year – was coined as “Bodypainting Day.” So, many of the cyclists who participated last year had their entire body professionally painted and rocked nothing but the paint during the event.

Each year there are always festivities that take place before, after, and during the 10-mile ride.

According to the code of conduct on Philly’s Naked Bike Ride’s website, the organizers of the event do make every effort to ensure the event is comfortable, safe, and free from sexual harassment for all who choose to participate.