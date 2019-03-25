Dr. Dre Removes Controversial Instagram Post About His Daughter’s Acceptance Into USC

Dr. Dre's recent joke about the college admissions scandal didn't go over so well.

Like many other celebrities have, Dr. Dre decided to poke a little fun at the ongoing college admissions scandal. He shared a photo of his daughter holding up her welcome packet after recently getting admitted to the University of Southern California. He boasted that she got into college all on her own, making an obvious dig at the many celebrities and wealthy influential figures that have been accused of using bribery and cheating to get their children into big-name schools. While the post may have just been a way for Dr. Dre to lightheartedly share a proud dad moment, his little joke didn’t go over too well. After a wave of backlash, he took the post down, according to Deadline.

In the photo, Dr. Dre stands proudly next to his daughter Truly. “My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” he wrote.

While Dr. Dre might not be involved in the current college admission controversy, he can’t say that he’s never dropped a huge chunk of change to put himself and his family in USC’s good graces. In fact, critics were quick to point out that Dr. Dre partnered with Jimmy Iovine five years ago to donate a whopping $70 million to the university. The funds were used to start an institute. Would this move have made the prestigious school more likely to accept Truly? Instagram users sure seem to think so.

Dr. Dre Praises Daughter for Getting 'Into USC All on Her Own' 6 Years After Making $70M Donation https://t.co/fRYNmszXTM — People (@people) March 24, 2019

Meanwhile, 50 people are currently caught up in the ongoing college admissions scandal, including Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli. The pair have been accused of agreeing to pay $50,000 to get their teenage daughters into USC. In addition, they are said to have presented their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, as crew recruits. Nevertheless, neither girl ever participated in their high school crew team. Both Mossimo and Loughlin were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam and were later released after they each posted a bail of $1 million, according to Fox News.

Olivia Jade had a career of her own prior to the scandal as a popular YouTuber. She shared beauty and lifestyle videos and had accumulated a pretty massive following on both YouTube and Instagram. The platform allowed her to secure partnerships with major brands such as Sephora and TRESemmé. Nevertheless, both brands terminated their partnerships with Jade following the scandal.

Jade was swarmed with so much hate on her social media profiles following the break of the scandal that she had to shut off the comments.