‘American Idol Spoilers: The Top 20 Results May Have Leaked Online

A week ahead of the official reveal, the top 20 of the current season of American Idol has reportedly been uncovered via a leaked photo, reports Good Housekeeping.

Apparently, American Idol blog The Idol Pad posted what they are claiming to be a photo of the top 20 contestants from this season on Twitter.

There is also corroborating evidence from a source that was posted on YouTube. It appeared to be a behind-the-scenes video from Hawaii, where host Ryan Seacrest stated, “20 is official. One of these faces is the next American Idol.” The alleged contestants then ran into the water.

One of American Idol’s promo photos for the season is also of the top 20 running into the ocean. The picture can be found on the show’s official Twitter account.

https://twitter.com/AmericanIdol/status/1090486308563079169/photo/1

According to The Idol Pad, these are the contestants in the leaked photo:

Alyssa Raghunandan

Ashley Hess

Cristina Contreras

Evelyn Cormier

Kate Barnette

Laci Booth

Madison VanDenburg

Raquel Trinidad

Riley Thompson

Alejandro Aranda

Dimitrius Graham

Eddie Island

Jeremiah Harmon

Laine Hardy

Logan Johnson

Ryan Hammond

Shawn Robinson

Uché Ndubizu

Wade Cota

Walker Burroughs

If the information is correct, this year’s top 20 includes Alyssa Raghunandan, a contestant from last year who originally made it all the way to the top 24 before being sent home.

Another notable name on the list is 90 Day Fiance’s Evelyn Cormier, whom Katy Perry excitedly dubbed “favorite voice ever” and said was “one of my favorite voices I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Cormier has made headlines for her past involvement in the TLC reality show, where she appeared in the fifth season with her husband David Vázquez Zermeño.

In Touch Weekly reported that the two came under fire from a 2016 Instagram post wherein some believed indicated that the couple had met way before filming of the show. Rumors also spread of proof that the two’s courtship could be traced back to 2014 when Cormier 15-years-old. However, there is currently no evidence of this on either individual’s account.

After her segment on the show aired, Cormier’s husband posted the clip on Instagram and wrote, “So proud of my wife @evelyncormier. She is going to Hollywood!”

None of the contestant information has been confirmed by ABC or those involved with the show. American Idol is currently set to reveal their top 20 on an episode scheduled for April 1.