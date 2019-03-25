Watch Portugal Vs. Serbia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Cristiano Ronaldo Still Looking For First Goal

After a goalless stalemate in their first UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal hope to get the scoring machine running against Serbia.

Their five-time Ballon D’or-winning talisman Cristiano Ronaldo returned to international play after missing six matches, but defending European Champions Portugal still stalled out in their opening UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match, settling for a goalless draw against Ukraine on Friday, as the BBC reported — even though Portugal fired off 18 shots on goal in the match while Ukraine put together only two. Now, Ronaldo and Portugal will try one more time to move to the top of Group B, when they take on Serbia Monday, in a match that will live stream from Lisbon.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Portugal vs. Serbia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group B match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Western European Time at the 64,600-seat Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, also known as Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal, on Monday, March 25. In Serbia, the live stream will begin at 8:45 p.m., Central European Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Monday. In the United States, kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream gets going at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, March 26.

The defending champs, after one game, find themselves in the odd position of sitting second on the group table, behind Luxembourg who got past Lithuania 2-1 on Saturday, per UEFA.com. Now Portugal must face a tough Serbia side who battled Germany to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly on Wednesday.

Before that, Serbia won four of their six UEFA Nations League matches last year without a loss, per Soccerway, including two victories over Lithuania.

But Portugal Coach Fernando Santos said that the goalless draw with Ukraine was not a problem, in his view, as quoted by Goal.com.

“This result will not result in any kind of blow, it will give us more strength for the game with Serbia,” Santos said. “The players will rest and recover so we can win.”

Portugal Coach Fernando Santos says his team’s 0-0 draw with Ukraine is not a cause for concern. Julian Finney / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Portugal vs. Serbia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group B opening match, use the stream provided by WatchESPN, the online streaming service of sports media giant ESPN. WatchESPN requires, however, login credentials from a cable of satellite TV provider.

Another way to watch the Portugal vs. Serbia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier live stream online from Lisbon is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Portugal vs. Serbia UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match streaming live on their TV sets.

To view the Portugal vs. Serbia UEFA Euro 2020 Estádio da Luz showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those “over-the-top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Portugal-Serbia Group B game streamed live at no charge.

In the Portugal, RTP 1 Football will carry a live stream, while in Serbia, SportKlub Serbia may offer a stream of the Euro qualifier match. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the game will be streamed by Sky Go Extra, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, go to Sky Go Sports’ login page. Then, at last, fans can stream the match live from Lisbon. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found on the Sky Go site.

Throughout much of Africa, Super Sport streams the game, while in India, Sony Liv will stream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of further live stream sources for Portugal vs. Serbia in many other locales around the planet, check out the Live Soccer TV site.