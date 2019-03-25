Spoilers For ‘General Hospital: Dante’s Reunited With Lulu, But He’s Haunted By His Undercover Work

General Hospital spoilers tease that there are some intensely dramatic scenes involving the character of Dante Falconeri in the week ahead. This past week, viewers got the long-awaited reunion between Dante and his wife Lulu Spencer Falconeri. However, there is a lot more trouble ahead for this duo.

A new sneak peek shared via Twitter reveals some wild General Hospital spoilers about what’s next for Dante. While he was anxious to return home to Lulu and Port Charles as soon as Sonny told him about his wife’s attack, it’s not going to be easy for him to put his undercover work behind him.

Dante talked with Sonny a bit about how difficult these past months have been and fans saw scars on his back as he reunited with Lulu. However, General Hospital spoilers indicate that the stress of what he’s been through will also prompt Dante to have some terrifying thoughts.

The sneak peek shows Dante hearing a voice about completing a mission and he’s got a gun and silencer. Lulu opens the door, and it would appear that she’s shot by her husband. Fans may be left rattled by seeing this preview clip, but it’s most certainly a dream or hallucination that Dante is having where he envisions this happening.

SNEAK PEEK: We need to talk about Dante. https://t.co/7yZxlBRse0 #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 24, 2019

General Hospital spoilers have suggested that Dante will have some significant nightmares and trauma to sort through after what he experienced while being away. As The Inquisitr shared previously, all signs point toward Dante soon determining that he simply cannot stay in Port Charles right now.

Given this preview clip, it may be that Dante feels it’s too dangerous for him to stay near Lulu, Rocco, and his other loved ones while he’s working through all of this. One way or another, it would seem that Dante will leave Port Charles quite soon.

Dante's homecoming isn't what he or Lulu expected it to be. Tune into an emotional, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @dom_zamprogna #GH55 pic.twitter.com/1LgkIXDEvw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 22, 2019

It’s been detailed that actor Dominic Zamprogna signed a 10-episode contract for this return, but it sounds as if the door will remain open for additional returns down the road. SheKnows Soaps notes that Dante will be startled during Tuesday’s show and it seems likely that Lulu will be rattled as she works through this with her husband too.

Fans loved seeing Dante and Lulu again during this romantic reunion and they’ll be disappointed to see the duo face another separation within the next week or two. Zamprogna has detailed that he’s willing to come back for short arcs, but nothing long-lasting, and it sounds as if this return will likely end in a way that frees up Lulu to eventually move on from Dante.

Viewers can look forward to great and intense scenes involving Dante and Lulu during the week of March 25. General Hospital spoilers hint that it’s going to be a wild ride while Zamprogna is back in this role and fans can’t wait to see how it plays out.